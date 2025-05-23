"You gotta fake it till you make it" - When Deion Sanders Jr revealed how he wore fake jewellery amid financial struggles

Deion Sanders Jr continues to grow his multimedia empire with Well Off Media. His father, Coach Prime, is now the head coach of the Buffs, while his brothers Shilo and Shedeur are taking their first steps in the league after declaring for this year's draft.
However, life was not always about glory for Deion Sanders Jr., who is more fondly known as Bucky. In July 2024, he sat down for an interview with 'Reach the People Media'.
During this interaction, he opened up about how his friends saw him as 'blessed' because of his dad's status. Bucky also opened up about his struggle for money and how he 'faked' living a lavish lifestyle before making it a dream come true.
"I used to never like telling people my name," Sanders Jr. said. "I hated that s**t. I would just say DJ or just junior....I hated telling people because it's like you just you want to get that s**t on your own. I want you to respect me for me...."
"We didn't have s**t but we always smile and make s**t look good, make s**t opulent and luxury," Bucky continued. "You gotta fake it til you make it wearing fake jewelry, doing different things so we can sell this whole lifestyle, 'cause you not selling a product, you selling a lifestyle."
When Coach Prime took over as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes in 2023, Deion Sanders Jr. started posting behind-the-scenes and exclusive videos of their time in Boulder and the team's adventures. This helped boost the program's popularity and also boosted the reach of "Well Off Media".
Currently, Well Off Media boasts 585K subscribers on YouTube. Bucky's brand, called Well Off Forever, also has 133k followers on Instagram.
Coach Prime expresses joy in watching Deion Sanders Jr. flourish
Coach Prime is a proud dad, seeing all his children create their own success in life. After struggling to make ends meet, Bucky finally purchased his own lavish estate in Dallas.
Coach Prime shared a post on Instagram, showcasing Bucky flaunting his luxurious home. In the caption, he expressed his gratitude to God for blessing them in life.
"God is the greatest," Coach Prime wrote.
Apart from his media empire, Bucky is now venturing into the world of jewelry. His new business, called 'Tajia Diamonds', is also picking up steam at a quick pace.
