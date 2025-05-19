Shilo Sanders puts Deion Sanders Jr. in $20,000 blackmail situation with resurfaced prank video [WATCH]

Shilo Sanders has a knack for playing some hilarious pranks on his family members. In a resurfaced YouTube video, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety attempted to extort his elder brother, Deion Sanders Jr., for $20,000 if he didn't follow his orders.

In a YouTube video shared on the channel ‘seesatansports’ on Saturday, Shilo is seen on a regular live stream, with his friends standing in the background. The former Colorado star then dials Deion Jr., also known as "Bucky," before making his demands.

"Send me $20,000 right now, Bucky, Bucky send me $20,000 right now or I’m leaking your number right now.” Shilo is heard saying in the video.

However, Deion Jr. was calm about the situation.

“Hey, don’t worry about the money.” Deion Jr. said.

Shilo, however, was eager to receive the money and threatened to leak Bucky's number.

“Nah, bro, send it right now, bro," Shilo said. "Or I’m leaking your number. Hey chat, should I leak your number?”

Buckey eventually succumbed to the pressure and urged Shilo to wait until the five-figure sum hit his account.

“I go back 20 racks, just hang on a little”. Deion Jr. said.

Deion Jr. began covering Colorado's football program on his YouTube channel "Well Off Media." Shilo and his younger brother, Shedeur, often featured in the clips that Bucky shared on social media.

However, it appears that Shilo may not have to ask any of his family members for money anymore since he will be making the big bucks in the NFL.

Shilo Sanders siged his professional contract with Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders - Source: Getty

Shilo Sanders went undrafted this year. However, the Buccaneers signed him as a free agent soon after the three-day draft.

According to Spotrac, Sanders signed a three-year deal worth $2.96 million with Tampa Bay. Sanders was also at the Buccaneers' rookie minicamp as he began preparations for the 2025 NFL season.

Sanders enters the big league on the back of playing six collegiate seasons, including two years each at South Carolina, Jackson State and Colorado.

