  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "I'm the most trustworthy sibling": Shilo Sanders defends himself as Coach Prime, Shelomi and Bucky calls him an 'informant'

"I'm the most trustworthy sibling": Shilo Sanders defends himself as Coach Prime, Shelomi and Bucky calls him an 'informant'

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified May 18, 2025 21:44 GMT
&quot;I
"I'm the most trustworthy sibling": Shilo Sanders defends himself as Coach Prime, Shelomi and Bucky calls him an 'informant.' (Credits: Getty)

Shilo Sanders — the second son of Deion Sanders — enjoys a sizable social media following. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety is one of Coach Prime's most vocal children on social media platforms about his family, his football journey, etc.

Ad

During a live stream, Shilo had to defend himself after the NFL icon, Shelomi and Bucky Sanders called him an informant.

When asked by Deion Sanders Jr. and Shelomi about his children's rankings, Coach Prime said,

"My rankings are: Bossy (Shelomi), then Shilo, then Deiondra, then you (Deion Jr.), and Shedeur."
He continued, "That's a good ranking that has nothing to do with the informants."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

When Deion Sanders asked Bucky about the No. 1 informant, he and Shelomi agreed that Shilo is the top choice.

Shilo Sanders replied on the live stream by saying,

"Bro, I don't be informing bro. I'm the most trustworthy sibling that every one of my sibling has. You know what I'm saying like this is getting outrageous."
youtube-cover
Ad

Shilo Sanders is Deion Sanders's third child and the first child with his second ex-wife, Pilar Sanders. Shilo's immediate younger brother is Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and his younger sister is Shelomi, who plays basketball for the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Buccaneers safety had a whirlwind collegiate football career starting at the South Carolina Gamecocks before he joined his father and Shedeur at Jackson State. The trio spent two years with the Tigers before moving to Colorado to join the Buffaloes.

Ad
Ad

Shilo Sanders vying for active roster spot in Tampa Bay

Shilo Sanders declared for the 2025 NFL draft after the 2024 season but went undrafted. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quickly signed him as an undrafted free agent, having not selected any safeties in the draft. He could secure an active roster spot if he impresses in training camp.

Sanders has since gotten some praise for his performances in the rookie minicamp. Todd Bowles spoke about him after the sessions.

Ad
"Like the rest of the safeties, he (Shilo Sanders) is very intelligent, he's very loud. You can hear him today, making calls and everything, so he has a good grasp of things Day 1," the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach said. "There was about three or four of them that did. He was one of them, but you have to make these plays in pads. That is what it comes down to, knowing what to do and then doing it consistently and constantly getting better each day."

These words from the defensive guru indicate that Coach Prime's son is doing something right. Of course, it's not easy to make an active roster squad as an undrafted free agent, but Shilo Sanders will certainly give it his all until the final squad list is revealed.

About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fans! Check out the latest Tampa Bay Schedule and dive into the Tampa Bay Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by William Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications