"I'm the most trustworthy sibling": Shilo Sanders defends himself as Coach Prime, Shelomi and Bucky calls him an 'informant'

Shilo Sanders — the second son of Deion Sanders — enjoys a sizable social media following. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety is one of Coach Prime's most vocal children on social media platforms about his family, his football journey, etc.

During a live stream, Shilo had to defend himself after the NFL icon, Shelomi and Bucky Sanders called him an informant.

When asked by Deion Sanders Jr. and Shelomi about his children's rankings, Coach Prime said,

"My rankings are: Bossy (Shelomi), then Shilo, then Deiondra, then you (Deion Jr.), and Shedeur."

He continued, "That's a good ranking that has nothing to do with the informants."

When Deion Sanders asked Bucky about the No. 1 informant, he and Shelomi agreed that Shilo is the top choice.

Shilo Sanders replied on the live stream by saying,

"Bro, I don't be informing bro. I'm the most trustworthy sibling that every one of my sibling has. You know what I'm saying like this is getting outrageous."

Shilo Sanders is Deion Sanders's third child and the first child with his second ex-wife, Pilar Sanders. Shilo's immediate younger brother is Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and his younger sister is Shelomi, who plays basketball for the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Buccaneers safety had a whirlwind collegiate football career starting at the South Carolina Gamecocks before he joined his father and Shedeur at Jackson State. The trio spent two years with the Tigers before moving to Colorado to join the Buffaloes.

Shilo Sanders vying for active roster spot in Tampa Bay

Shilo Sanders declared for the 2025 NFL draft after the 2024 season but went undrafted. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quickly signed him as an undrafted free agent, having not selected any safeties in the draft. He could secure an active roster spot if he impresses in training camp.

Sanders has since gotten some praise for his performances in the rookie minicamp. Todd Bowles spoke about him after the sessions.

"Like the rest of the safeties, he (Shilo Sanders) is very intelligent, he's very loud. You can hear him today, making calls and everything, so he has a good grasp of things Day 1," the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach said. "There was about three or four of them that did. He was one of them, but you have to make these plays in pads. That is what it comes down to, knowing what to do and then doing it consistently and constantly getting better each day."

These words from the defensive guru indicate that Coach Prime's son is doing something right. Of course, it's not easy to make an active roster squad as an undrafted free agent, but Shilo Sanders will certainly give it his all until the final squad list is revealed.

