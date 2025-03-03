"Pushed me to be the best version of myself" - Sherrone Moore opens up about the legacy he wants to leave

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore guided his team through a turbulent season as a first-year coach after the departure of national championship-winning coach Jim Harbaugh to the NFL. The Wolverines finished the season with a respectable 8-5 record, culminating in a win over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

During Friday's segment of "Next Up" with host Adam Breneman, Moore opened up about what he hoped his players would say about him in the future after they left Michigan.

"I hope they say that 'On game day, I'd do anything for him, I'd run through a wall for him. I wanna make him proud every time I step on the field and just in life, that he motivated me to be a better man, a better person. And he pushed me to be the best version of myself,'" Moore said (43:58). "I wanna get those calls of, 'Hey, I'm having a child. Hey, I'm getting married, come to my wedding.' Like those are the things that you really thrive on, really seeing these young men go after life."

Sherrone Moore reveals his Michigan goals

During an interview with Adam Breneman on Friday, Sherrone Moore, who just completed his first year as coach of the Michigan Wolverines, revealed what he wanted his legacy at the program to be like in five years.

"Obviously I wanna win a lot of championships," Moore said (42:00). "But I want it to be a place people look at like, 'Men, those guys are tough and physical, every week it's tough to prepare for them but they play with a lot of class, a lot of integrity and they do things the right way. And it's a program that when you come there you better have your lunch pail and get ready 'cause you're gonna be in a dog fight on the football field.'"

The Wolverines coach further outlined what his goals for Michigan in the next few years are.

“When you’re at Michigan, there’s a standard of winning championships,” Sherrone Moore said. “Right now, it’s compete, beat your rivals, get to the Big Ten championship, win it, and get to the playoffs. That’s going to be our goal every year here.”

The Wolverines recovered from a bad start to the 2024 college football season after losing most of their national championship-winning roster alongside coach Jim Harbaugh to the NFL.

Under the guidance of Sherrone Moore, the Wolverines claimed two huge scalps when they beat the Ohio State Buckeyes, who would go on to become national champions, and the Alabama Crimson Tide to put a more positive spin on their season.

