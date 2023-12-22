"Put the Rose Bowl patches on the shoulders": Michigan's uniform reveal for NY6 Alabama game leaves CFB fans debating

Michigan is one of the few teams in college football whose fans have big anticipations ahead of the new year. The Wolverines, despite the allegations for which their head coach received sanctions, will face Alabama in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day. It is a game in which a lot will be at stake, and the Wolverines are planning to dress their best to the occasion.

Earlier in December, the Rose Bowl announced that the Wolverines would be in their traditional blue uniforms for the New Year's Day showdown. The Michigan football official X (formerly Twitter) page released a picture and short video of the Rose Bowl crest on the Wolverines uniform.

Wolverines fans had different reactions to this post, showing a range of emotions and expectations they have for the team and the game.

There were fans like @koryg67 who would rather see the Rose Bowl patch on the shoulders, reminiscent of vintage Michigan Rose Bowl uniforms. On the other hand, there are fans like @OSUhasnoIQ who are more interested in their team beating the opponents than the Rose Bowl patch.

Recapping Michigan's journey to the Rose Bowl

The Wolverines will face No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl after securing a 13-0 record in the regular season. It will be the team's 21st appearance in the Rose Bowl, the most appearances by any Big Ten team. Furthermore, it is the Wolverines' first appearance in the Rose Bowl since their 32-18 loss to USC on Jan. 1, 2007.

While the team enjoyed an unbeaten run to get to this point, it had other issues to contend with outside the gridiron. Majorly, the team had to do without head coach Jim Harbaugh for an initial three-game spell at the beginning of the season. Then he was suspended a second time towards the end of the season.

Harbaugh's first three-game suspension was imposed by the school in response to allegations of recruiting violations against the coach. His subsequent suspension was imposed as a result of sign-stealing allegations against him. These absences, however, have not deterred the team, going on to clinch the Big Ten Conference championship.

Alabama is not just another opponent, and the Wolverines know that. But Alabama is now a hurdle they must scale to win not just the Rose Bowl but secure a berth in the national championship game.

