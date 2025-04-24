"Puts a chip on your shoulder": Jaxson Dart admits getting mad at Spencer Sanders after Lane Kiffin's transfer portal move

Jaxson Dart transferred from USC to the Ole Miss Rebels along with Lane Kiffin. He was immediately named the starter of the Rebels under Kiffin. After three seasons, Dart is gearing up for the upcoming 2025 NFL draft and is projected to be a first-round pick on Thursday.

One day before the draft, Jaxson Dart, ex-NFL coach Jon Gruden, talked about the time when Lane Kiffin had brought in Spencer Sanders from Oklahoma State. Gruden asked if the decision irritated Jaxson Dart, who admitted to getting mad about it because of the competition it brought to him as the starting quarterback.

"Yeah absolutely," Kiffin told Gruden. "I think as a quarterback, you know, when you have, what you feel like is your team, your locker room, and you see something like this happen, somebody else is trying to come in and take your job, you definitely take that in a disrespectful way and definitely puts a chip on your shoulder to, you know, not let that happen or give anybody a chance to make it." (TS- 6:05 onwards)

Nevertheless, Dart admitted that having some competition in the quarterback room helped improve his game on the field. Spencer Sanders spent five seasons with Oklahoma State before transferring to Ole Miss in 2023.

He served as Jaxson Dart's backup before going undrafted last year. Sanders now plays in the United Football League for the DC Defenders. Dart, meanwhile, had his best campaign with the Rebels last season. He passed for 4,279 yards along with 32 total touchdowns. The quarterback was honored as a First-Team All-SEC for his contributions.

Jaxson Dart opens up about his mindset for the 2025 NFL draft

Dart's draft stock has been fluctuating over the past few days. After a rapid rise following his impressive Combine and Pro Day performance, the quarterback declined the invitation to attend the event, raising questions about his position as a first-round prospect.

On Tuesday, the Ole Miss star, on the NFL on ESN show, shared his excitement about being a part of this year's draft. Dart also exuded confidence that he has made all the necessary preparations for the big day.

"I feel like I'm at peace right now, just because I feel like I did all that I could," Dart said. "Really ready to hear my name called and ready to embark on the next journey."

Jaxson Dart will be at his hometown in Utah for the 2025 NFL draft, with his close friends and family by his side.

