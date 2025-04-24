Giants GM Joe Schoen's son ignites Jaxson Dart draft rumors with latest Instagram activity

The New York Giants will be one of the premier teams in the 2025 NFL Draft, with Brian Daboll's team holding the third overall pick in the first round. There's a quarterback need for the team, but the 2025 class is not as loaded with passers as in previous years.

Recent reports point to the Giants' discussion about quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who might be picked at #3. However, the franchise also holds the #34 overall pick, putting them in a prime position to move up and pick a passer from the second tier, which includes prospects such as Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss), Jalen Milroe (Alabama) and Tyler Shough (Louisville).

With one day to go before the first round, Carson Schoen, the son of Giants' general manager Joe Schoen, churned the rumor mill. He re-posted a video from Jaxson Dart on his Instagram account, which could be interpreted as a potential sign of how his father's franchise will approach the quarterback position:

