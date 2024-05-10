"QB is a quarter of a billion-dollar product": Deion Sanders gets real about the "overprotective" position in "great game" of football

Deion Sanders commented on quarterback safety in football during a podcast appearance on Thursday. The sport, which is traditionally known for its bone-crushing tackles and fierce competition, has undergone a significant transformation in recent years in terms of its safety protocols. Practices like banning helmet-to-helmet hits and protecting defenseless players reflect this shift in priorities.

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders weighed in on this evolving landscape on the latest episode of the "Full Send" podcast. He acknowledges the necessity of safety measures, particularly as participation numbers dwindle. However, he mentioned that football is getting “overprotective” of the quarterback.

"It's a great game," Sanders told Steiny of Nelk. "We're overprotective of certain parts of the game, especially the quarterback. But, the quarterback is...he's a quarter of a billion-dollar product. You got to protect it. We understand that."

When he was questioned about it, he talked about how football thrives on its physicality and athleticism, elements that attract fans and players alike. Yet, ensuring player safety is paramount, especially for the long-term health of the sport.

"The game has to be safer," Sanders said. "Because they're measuring the influx of kids playing the game every year. So that enhances the safety rules. Because if you have kids that's declining you got to do something about that so the parents feel safe."

Deion Sanders' Colorado rebuild

Deion Sanders' first year at the helm of the Colorado Buffaloes ended with a 4-8 record. This was compounded by a player exodus in the 2024 spring offseason, with nearly 20 athletes seeking greener pastures through the transfer portal within the last month.

Undeterred, "Coach Prime" has embarked on a bold rebuilding mission. Sanders' strategy hinges on a potent blend of experience and straight talk. He fortified the coaching staff, injecting a collective 127 years of NFL expertise into the program.

This veteran presence is a clear selling point for recruits, but Sanders isn't peddling empty promises. He explained his mindset while talking to the recruits, saying:

"I don't sell anything, because I don't have anything to say. I don't I don't sell them dreams. I don't sell them hope and sell wishes. Tell them everything they get they're gonna have to earn I don't promise you a number I'm not promise you a position. I'm not promising you a start."

Sanders isn't offering a sugar-coated path to glory; he's a "tremendous navigational system" guiding players toward their football dreams.

"We don't sugarcoat anything. We're not gonna baby you, we're not gonna hold your head,"Sanders said. "You have 127 years of NFL experience up onto this road. It's only you. We are a tremendous navigational system to the game that you want to play."

The upcoming 2024 college football season will be a crucible moment for Deion Sanders' rebuild, as fans will be interested in knowing the result of the transfer portal scenario.

