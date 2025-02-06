“Questioning his loyalty”: CFB Fans left unimpressed with USC GM Chad Bowden’s statement on why he joined the team

USC has a new general manager, as former Notre Dame executive Chad Bowden will take the position. He will join Lincoln Riley’s staff and look to turn the USC Trojans into contenders in the Big Ten

Chad Bowden was the first general manager at Notre Dame and helped build a team that made it to the CFP championship game The Fighting Irish have built a strong program that could contend for the national title for years to come. However, the new Trojans GM felt like his heart belonged at USC.

“Notre Dame did everything they could to keep me there. USC, for me … it meant more for me. When I was a kid, I watched Matt Leinart, Reggie Bush, and that was my team,” Bowden said.

The Trojans have struggled to compete lately, finishing with a 7-6 record and a Las Vegas Bowl win over Texas A&M. USC has never made the College Football Playoff.

After Chad Bowden jumped ship to one of the Fighting Irish’s most bitter rivals, his exit was met with disdain by Irish fans on social media.

"Based on this I am questioning his loyalty and dedication to ND this past season," a fan said.

"The guy did a decent job while at ND, but I thought he was always a bit of a clown. Now his true colors are showing for sure," another fan added.

"Then he should never have been at Notre Dame. Good riddance," another fan wrote.

"This guy sucks. ND gonna win the next 10 in a row," another fan said.

As expected, USC fans had a different take, and some rolled out the welcome mat on social media.

"Damn! Cold blooded but I love it!" a fan wrote.

"Love this guy already!!!" another fan commented.

USC welcomes Chad Bowden with a strong recruit

Talent keeps getting to Los Angeles as the USC Trojans landed a late commitment from Mojave High School linebacker AJ Tuitele, who signed on Wednesday. The defender was a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports.

Tuitele finished his senior season with 159 tackles, five sacks, nine passes defended and two forced fumbles. He could become a solid contributor for Troy for years to come. He said USC beat Texas, Arizona and UNLV.

After originally signing with Washington State, the linebacker was released from financial aid after the school’s coaching staff left for Wake Forest.

The Trojans now possess the 14th-ranked recruiting class, according to 247’s composite ranking. Their class is ranked fourth in the Big Ten.

