Quinn Ewers officially loses QB2 battle to Zach Wilson as Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel reveals game plan

Quinn Ewers seems to have officially lost the backup quarterback battle for the Miami Dolphins to Zach Wilson.

Ad

The Dolphins have released their official depth chart ahead of their preseason opener against the Chicago Bears this weekend. In that, Wilson is listed as the backup quarterback behind Tua Tagovailoa. In the third-string role is Ewers.

Following practice yesterday, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel had nothing but praise for Wilson, saying that his performance in camp has actually impressed a lot of his teammates.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think Zach's play has caught the attention of a lot of his teammates. I could have reasonably predicted that."

Ad

Trending

Wilson inked a one-year, $6 million deal with the Dolphins this offseason. The former New York Jet and Denver Bronco is hoping to establish himself as the firm quarterback two behind Tua in 2025. Given Tagovailoa's injury history, Wilson could potentially earn himself an opportunity at a starting role, should the Alabama product go down once again, in one of the NFL's most explosive offenses, personnel-wise.

This is quite the blow for Ewers, the former Texas Longhorns starting signal-caller who was drafted by the Dolphins with the 231st overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft in the seventh round.

Ad

Quinn Ewers comes up just short of backup role in the NFL after concluding Longhorns career

NFL: Miami Dolphins Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Ewers was a three-year starter with the Texas Longhorns during his run with the program. In his final two seasons with the Longhorns, Ewers managed to lead the program to College Football Playoff appearances, both of those campaigns resulting in runs that both ended in semifinal appearances.

Ad

In 2023, Ewers led the Longhorns to the Sugar Bowl, losing the Washington and missing out on the national title game. The following season, Ewers and the Longhorns' season ended at the same point. This time, in the Cotton Bowl against the Ohio State Buckeyes, the latter of which eventually won the national championship when it was all said and done.

With his NFL career now getting underway, Ewers is hoping to find an eventual opportunity to prove himself as a starter at the next level. Whether or not he gets that chance with the Miami Dolphins remains to be seen. However, he'll get his shot at proving his worth at the NFL speed this preseason.

The Dolphins kick off their preseason against the Chicago Bears this Sunday, August 10.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jon-Anthony Fuentes Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.



His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.



Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.



When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games. Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.