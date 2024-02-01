Quinyon Mitchell NFL Draft Projection: 5 landing spots for Toledo CB ft. Las Vegas Raiders

Quinyon Mitchell declared for the 2024 NFL draft earlier this month. The Toledo Rockets cornerback took to X/Twitter to announce the news:

"Dear Toledo, first I want to thank God for allowing me to make it this far. It's been a lot of ups & downs through this journey, so I'm blessed to be here. Thank you to every single coach, support staff, and academic staff for helping me become a better man and player. To my teammates, thank you for the memories, grind, and bond we have shared.

"To my mother, grandmother, and family, thank you for guiding me and supporting me through this journey. Thank you Rocket Nation for all the love and support you've given over the years. With that being said, I will be declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft! - 27 out"

Check out Quinyon Mitchell's announcement below:

In four seasons with the Rockets, the three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class compiled 123 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, six interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, 45 passes defended and two defensive touchdowns.

Here's a look at the five potential landing spots for Mitchell:

Quinyon Mitchell's potential landing spots

#1. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders defense took a tremendous step forward under interim head coach Antonio Pierce, who has now earned the full-time job. They will likely, however, need an additional cornerback on the outside. Quinyon Mitchell's strong performance at the Senior Bowl has likely put him in play to be a top-15 pick and the Raiders could be a strong fit.

#2. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars struggled against the pass all season and could be in the market for more than one defensive back. They hold the No. 17 pick in this year's draft and, if Quinyon Mitchell is available, the Jaguars could scoop him up.

#3. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles defense took a major step back after reaching the Super Bowl last season. While they were still strong against the run, they were the second-worst unit in the league against the pass. They will likely be in the market for multiple players in the secondary and could look to add Quinyon Mitchell.

#4. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens don't have many holes after reaching the AFC Championship Game. They could, however, be in the market for cornerback help alongside Marlon Humphrey. If Quinyon Mitchell is available, the Ravens could look to pounce.

#5. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions reached the NFC Championship Game, despite a passing defense that was the sixth-worst in the league. They will likely target secondary help in the draft. Look for Quinyon Mitchell to be a target.