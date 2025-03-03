“Quit checking his curfew”: West Virginia HC Rich Rodriguez opens up about coaching Pat McAfee in college

West Virginia Mountaineers coach Rich Rodriguez recalled coaching Pat McAfee in college. Rodriguez coached West Virginia from 2001 until 2007 in his first stint, while McAfee was with the program from 2005 to 2008.

McAfee was the Mountaineers' kicker and was a known partier and someone who liked to go out.

"Pat was a character and he was a character from Day 1. He was one of the hardest workers we had from a football standout in the weight room," Rodriguez told On3.

"Pat works his ass off and I think that is why he has success in his current career. Now, I quit checking his curfew because I was afraid he would miss curfew but as long as he would make those kicks and be good at punting I was fine with it. I'm sure he missed curfew a few times, he was great to coach."

McAfee went 58-for-79 on field goals while also going 210-for-212 on extra points in his college career. He punted for three years and averaged 43.7 yards per punt which led to him being drafted by the Indianapolis Colts.

Pat McAfee heaps praise on Rich Rodriguez returning to West Virginia

The West Virginia Mountaineers brought back Rich Rodriguez as their head coach in 2025.

Pat McAfee explained what makes Rodriguez such a good coach. He asks athletes to consider West Virginia as Rodriguez will help them with their future outside of football as well.

"It's the attention to detail that has helped me when I became a pro in the NFL, helped me whenever I started running my own business," McAfee said via SportingNews.

"I thought about the things that Rich Rodriguez told me whenever I was 18, 19, or 20, years old and maybe the lessons didn't hit at the time but they went on for the rest of my life. I'd be honored if my kid chose to play for Coach Rod and I think if you're a dog and want to become the best version of you, I think you come right here to West Virginia."

The Mountaineers are set to open their 2025 college football season on August 30 against Robert Morris.

