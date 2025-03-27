"Raise the tempo bro": Fans fired up as Michael Vick officially oversaw first spring practice at Norfolk State

Former NFL star Michael Vick is beginning a new chapter in his coaching journey. In December, the former four-time Pro Bowl quarterback was hired as the new head coach of Norfolk State. The team began their new era under Vick when they kicked off Day 1 of spring practice.

A clip of Vick overseeing Norfolk State's spring practice was uploaded on social media. In the video, Vick was seen motivating the players to give their best while also guiding them through various workouts. The clip ended with him sharing some words of wisdom with the team for the rest of spring practice.

Fans took to the comments to express their excitement and hype surrounding Vick's new job and overseeing the first day of Norfolk State's spring practice.

"Raise the temp bro I like it. They been cruising and raise the level of expectation," this fan said.

"Coach Vick got a ring to it," another fan commented.

"Love to see it!! And in his home state, I know it means the world to him to be doing this," one fan wrote.

"Vick you got the people and god, we need one more Vick experience!" another fan stated.

"Yeah Vick!" one fan wrote.

"This is tuffffffffff," this fan commented.

After taking over the Norfolk State Spartans, Michael Vick is already putting in the work to lead the program to glory. He revamped the roster with around 30 recruits.

Apart from this, Vick also brought in experienced members to his coaching staff. He hired his former college teammate, Andre Kendrick, as the running backs coach. Vick also brought in ex-NFL player Tory Woodbury as the special-teams coach.

Michael Vick shares his true feelings about his first spring practice with Norfolk State

This is Michael Vick's first head coaching job after spending a few seasons as the offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Legends. At the press conference after Day 1 of spring practice, he shared his thoughts on the experience.

"It was great to be out here playing some football," Vick said via HBCU Gameday Newswire. "The players had a lot of energy, they were enthused. They were just ready to come out here and compete, and they did a real good job of that. We just have to keep getting better everyday, that's the message."

Norfolk State spent the past four seasons under former head coach Dawson Odums. He led the team to an underwhelming 15-31 overall record. Can Michael Vick lead the Spartans to a winning record in his debut campaign this year?

