"That day I cried so much": Hall of Famer Michael Vick opens up on his emotional gift from legendary coach

Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Vick opened up about a deeply personal gift from legendary coach and now-former colleague Jimmy Johnson. On March 3, Johnson announced his retirement from broadcasting after 30 years with Fox Sports.

Ad

This Monday, the NFL Legacy Instagram page shared a clip from Vick’s appearance on the NFL Players: Second Acts podcast, where he reflected on a moment with Johnson that profoundly impacted him.

Johnson surprised Vick with a whistle on the Fox set following the announcement of his transition into coaching. For Vick, the gesture carried immense significance.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“That whistle,” Vick said. “I got it from Jimmy Johnson. He presented it to me on the Fox set when the announcement was made. And that day, I cried so much, man. That whistle is like my comfort level, and I cried because it looks bittersweet.”

Ad

Trending

“It abruptly happened when he gave it to me,” he said. “It was like a transformation, like this - it's no longer about the pen and what I present to the audience. It's about me being attached to this whistle and knowing what that whistle really meant. It officially made me a coach. I was like, man, I'm carrying this with me every day in a football setting.”

Ad

Ad

In December, Vick was named the 19th head football coach at Norfolk State while continuing his duties on Fox NFL Sunday.

Johnson, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Dallas Cowboys and the first coach to win both a college national championship (Miami) and a Super Bowl, even gave Vick a live coaching lesson on TV.

After offering advice, Johnson handed Vick his first whistle as Norfolk State’s head coach, an emotional token marking the next chapter in his football journey.

Ad

Michael Vick has extended an offer to the son of his former NFL teammate

Fox Sports NFL Studio analyst Michael Vick - Source: Imagn

Michael Vick has extended an offer to Donovan McNabb Jr., the son of his former NFL teammate and QB Donovan McNabb, for a spot in his HBCU program.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

McNabb Jr., a rising sophomore and three-star wide receiver, plays at Brophy College Preparatory in Phoenix, Arizona, and has already drawn interest from several Power Four programs, including Arizona, Iowa State, Minnesota, and Syracuse - his father’s alma mater.

When Vick joined the Philadelphia Eagles in 2009, he stepped into a quarterback room led by McNabb, one of the franchise’s all-time greats. At the time, McNabb was fresh off an NFC Championship Game appearance and had been the face of the Eagles for over a decade.

Ad

Meanwhile, Vick was making his return to the NFL after his imprisonment for dog fighting. Philadelphia took a chance on him, and McNabb played a crucial role in his transition.

Now, years later, Vick is looking to bring in the next generation, offering McNabb Jr. a spot on his HBCU roster.

According to HBCU Game Day, McNabb Jr. also holds scholarship offers from Northern Arizona, Temple, Sacramento State, and Southern Mississippi.

Also Read: WATCH: Michael Vick bids adieu to FOX family as NFL legend takes over college football team in 2025

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback