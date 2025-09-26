"Ralphie's a dog": Deion Sanders raves over Colorado’s fierce live mascot debut at Folsom Field vs. Wyoming in Week 4 game

Colorado coach Deion Sanders hailed the debut of the new Buffaloes mascot, Ralphie VII, ahead of their 37-20 win against Wyoming at Folsom Field last Saturday.

The 700-pound, one-year-old American Bison impressed the live crowd, galloping out of the gates and had her handlers sprinting to the finish line before Colorado's kickoff against Wyoming.

The former NFL star disclosed on Thursday during his coaches' show that he was already impressed by the mascot's imposing physique and movements from the moment he first saw her.

“The new Ralphie ain’t no joke,” Sanders said. “It was unbelievable. I’ve been on the balcony watching the rehearsals, the practices and they’ve been on point. I was afraid for the Ralphie handlers. New Ralphie got out that thing like a young, hungry freshman. Ralphie’s a dog.”

Raplhie VII, who replaced the mascot originally named Ember (Ralphie VI), who had to retire after four years of appearing in every Buffaloes home game. The new mascot was given by the Beuprez family, a multigenerational Colorado alumni and owners of Eagle's Wing Ranch outside of Steamboat Springs.

Meanwhile, Ember has transitioned well as a "companion buffalo" and currently lives on a local ranch, alongside Ralphie V.

Ralphie Live Mascot Program director Taylor Stratton paid tribute to Ember, whom she described as excellent in her role as Ralphie VI.

"She’s happiest relaxing on the ranch and we want to be respectful of her wishes," said Stratton, a former Ralphie handler herself. "She will continue to get the same top level of love and care that all of our Ralphies receive and will enjoy socializing with Ralphie V."

The new mascot in Folsom Field could've brought the lucky charm for Colorado, as the Buffaloes won over Wyoming to improve their record to 2-2.

Deion Sanders plays down 'revenge' factor in Big 12 game against BYU

Colorado coach Deion Sanders expressed belief that revenge won't be a factor in Saturday's game against No. 25 BYU, as it is a different team from the one that lost the Alamo Bowl last season.

On Tuesday, Sanders was asked if the loss last December would serve as a motivation for his Buffaloes to win their Big 12 clash against the Cougars. The former NFL defender offered a crisp reply.

“We ain’t with that get-back stuff,” Sanders said. “I ain’t with that get-back stuff. I’m with that let’s get-them stuff. They played their butts off, kicked our butts in the bowl game. Now we have a whole new team.”

Colorado ranks 83rd in FBS in points per game (27.0) and total yards (375 ypg). They average 233.8 ypg in passing and rush for 141.3 ypg.

The Buffaloes' defense has allowed 22.5 ppg, which ranks 66th in FBS and allowed a total of 409.3 ypg.

They face a tough BYU team that ranks 17th in scoring (43.3 ppg) and seventh in rushing (265.7 ypg). They average 452 ypg, which ranks 33rd in FBS.

However, the Cougars' defense is more fearsome, as they have allowed an FBS-leading 5.3 ppg and 206.3 total yards per game, which is second in FBS. They're also second in rushing yards allowed (44.3 ypg) and No. 23 in passing yards allowed at 161 ypg.

Kickoff is set at 10:15 p.m. ET at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado.

