"Random sanitised corporate name": Josh Pate unhappy with Big 12's name changing decision to Allstate 12 with deal worth over $50 million

Reports indicate that the Big 12 conference is considering selling its naming rights to a corporate sponsor in a bid for the conference to generate more revenue. This move comes as the conference aims to stay relevant amid strong competition from the SEC and the Big Ten.

College sports analyst, Josh Pate, is not ecstatic with this idea being considered by the conference leadership. Speaking on a recent installment of his show “Late Kick,” he noted there's nothing fun about a corporate name and would still call the conference the Big 12 nonetheless.

“I still call ‘X’ ‘Twitter.’ So If I'm still calling ‘X’ ‘Twitter,’ you better believe I'm calling you the ‘Big 12’ the ‘Big 12’ over some random sanitized corporate name that is not fun. There's nothing fun about Allstate. Allstate will be smart to buy the naming right and then have some fun with the right that they've purchased.” said Josh Pate. (0:45)

Josh Pate believes adopting the name “Allstate” is ill-advised

Allstate is currently reported as the leading candidate for the naming rights. The insurance company is in talks with the conference in a deal that could pay the league $30-50% annually.

While the talks intensify between both parties, Josh Pate is not a fan of the name “Allstate,” arguing that it fails to enhance the league's branding. The analyst believes the conference can do better.

“As you know, we can't have nice things around here. We could have had the Whataburger come in and named it the Whata conference. We could have had Pop-Tarts come in and just named it the Pop 12. No! Can't have that. What do we get? Allstate! That's the leading candidate apparently in the clubhouse,” said Josh Pate.

Josh Pate sees the Big 12 naming rights as a smaller issue to private equity

One of the avenues the Big 12 is exploring private equity investment to safeguard the league's financial and competitive stability for the future. The conference is already in discussion with Luxembourg-based CVC Capital Partners to get a cash infusion of up to $1 billion in exchange for 15 to 20% of the league.

While the naming rights issues exist, Josh Pate considers the advent of private equity firms into the world of collegiate athletics as more concerning.

“I get where the Big 12 heads at. I despise at a cellular level that college athletics has come to this. Once again, not the naming rights thing. The naming right is small potatoes compared to what the private equity thing is,” said Josh Pate.

The landscape of college sports has undergone substantial changes in recent years, shifting from its predominantly amateur roots to a more commercialized environment. The future remains uncertain as we await further developments in the coming years.