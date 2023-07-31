Ranking top 5 best helmets in Big 12 conference ahead of the 2023 season

The Big 12 conference will face plenty of changes over the next two seasons due to conference realignment.

The BYU Cougars, Cincinnati Bearcats, Houston Cougars and UCF Knights will join the conference in 2023, followed by the Colorado Buffaloes the next year, while the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns will leave for the SEC.

With the start of the 2023 NCAA season less than one month away, let's take a look at the five best helmets in the Big 12:

#5: Kansas State Wildcats

The Kansas State Wildcats helmet is matte silver with a purple wildcat The Wildcats haven't changed the color or logo on the helmet since the 1989 season. Kansas State joined the Big 12 in the conference's inaugural season of 1996. They have a compiled a 133-95 conference record in their 27 years in the conference and their .583 win percentage is the third-best in the conferece.

The team has won two Big 12 Championships Games, while making four appearances.

#4: Texas Tech Red Raiders

The Texas Tech Red Raiders helmet is matte black with an interlocking red 'TT' and haven't changed the color or logo on the helmet since 1975. Texas Tech also joined the Big 12 in its inaugural season in 1996.

They have a compiled a 107-121 conference record in their 27 years in the conference and their .469 win percentage is the seventh-best in the conferece. The Red Raiders are one of three teams that have never reached the Big 12 Conference Championship Game.

#3: TCU Horned Frogs

The TCU Horned Frogs helmet is matte purple with a white 'TCU'. The team changed its helmet ahead of the 2011 season, removing the Horned Frog. TCU joined the Big 12 in 2012.

They have a compiled a 56-43 conference record in their 11 years in the conference. Their .566 win percentage is the fourth-best in the conference. The Horned Frogs have made two appearances in the Big 12 Championships Game, failing to win both times.

#2: Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns helmet is a white helmet with a burnt orange longhorn head. The Longhorns have not changed the color or logo on the helmet since the 1961 season.

Texas joined the Big 12 in the conference's inaugural season of 1996. They have compiled a 149-78 conference record in their 27 years in the conference and their .656 win percentage is one of the best in the conference. The Longhorns have won three Big 12 Championships Games, while making six appearances.

#1: Oklahoma Sooners

The iconic Oklahoma Sooners helmet is crimson with an interlocking white 'OU' logo. The Sooners have not changed the color or logo on the helmet since the 1966 season.

Oklahoma joined the Big 12 in 1996 and have a compiled a 169-58 conference record in their 27 years in the conference. Their .744 win percentage is the best in conferences history.

The Sooners have won a record 11 Big 12 Championships Games, while also making a record 12 appearances in the 21 years of the game as it was not played from 2011-2016.

While Oklahoma will leave for the SEC following the 2023 season, it could be decades before either mark is surpassed. Furthermore, their helmet remains the best in the conference