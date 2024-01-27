Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr has unique reaction to $3.2 million NIL-valued Olivia Dunne’s latest moves on IG - “light work”

Olivia Dunne, a popular athlete and influencer, recently shared a 10-second clip performing her tough tumbling skills in gymnastics. With nearly 5 million followers on Instagram, her video gained over 197k likes, compelling Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. to react.

OBJ commented on the clip with a tornado emoji and a brain emoji and wrote:

“Light work”

Beckham Jr has shown support for LSU in the past, and even lent his voice to a hype video for the NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships, where LSU stars like Livvy Dunne competed to bring their team a title.

Livvy began gymnastics training in 2005 at ENA Gymnastics in Paramus, New Jersey, at the age of 14. As of 2024, she has been a gymnast for about 19 years.

In March 2023, she became the highest-paid NCAA female athlete, earning seven figures annually. According to On3, her name, image and likeness (NIL) valuation is estimated to be $3.2 million.

Dunne has been active on her training schedule and provides behind-the-scenes coverage of her team on social media, which also helped her gain a significant fan following during the lockdown.

Odell Beckham Jr's affiliation with the LSU Tigers

Odell Beckham Jr. celebrates in the locker room of the LSU Tigers

OBJ had several scholarship offers from notable schools like Mississippi State, Nebraska and Ole Miss, but he ultimately chose LSU. In his freshman year in 2011, he made an impact by starting in nine out of 14 games, and even earned the title of freshman All-SEC selection.

As a sophomore in 2012, he started in 12 out of 13 games for the team. However, it was during his junior year that Beckham Jr truly showcased his versatility.

Playing as both a wide receiver and return specialist, he was awarded the prestigious 2013 Paul Hornung Award, for the most versatile player in major college football.

In the 2014 NFL Draft, the player was selected by the New York Giants in the first round, as the 12th overall pick. Since then, Odell Beckham Jr has had stints with the Cleveland Browns and the Los Angeles Rams. He is now serving his duty for the Baltimore Ravens after signing a one-year contract.

