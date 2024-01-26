LSU shares Olivia Dunne's new amazing flexibility routine as $3.5 million NIL valued gymnast prepares for final year with Tigers

Gymnast Olivia Dunne is in her senior year with the LSU Tigers and is participating in the 2024 NCAA gymnastics championship. She also boasts an immense following on social media, having more than five million followers on Instagram.

Recently, LSU Gymnastics' Instagram handle posted a story of Dunne practicing for the upcoming NCAA event. She was seen training for uneven bars, as she would like to leave the LSU and college world landscape with an NCAA championship win for LSU.

Olivia Dunne's Instagram story

Where does Olivia Dunne stand among college athletes in NIL earnings?

After the NCAA allowed student-athletes to earn sponsorship deals, Olivia Dunne's career took a boost, lending her millionaire status. She also tied up with WME Sports Agency, a talent management firm that represents stars like Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic.

Her immense following among fans has also helped her grab NIL deals with top brands, ranking her third among all student-athletes in the college world, according to On3.

With $3.5 million in NIL deals, she only trails the Trojans' Bronny James ($5.9 million) and Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders ($4 million).

Moreover, she's an ambassador for fashion brands like Forever 21, American Eagle and Vuori. Aside from the clothing industry, she has also dealt with GrubHub, Madden/EA Sports, TooFaced Cosmetics and the Nate app.

In an interview with On3, she disclosed that after she completes her graduation, she would like to have her own brand someday.

"But after school, I would definitely like to have my own brand," Dunne said to On3.

"Yes, I love working with brands, but I would like to have my own thing, my own product one day. I'm not sure exactly what that is yet, but I definitely feel like I can do something entrepreneurial. So, I would like to have my own product."

Olivia Dunne also credited LSU for helping student-athletes grab NIL deals in the same interaction. She has also set up 'Livvy Foundation' to help her fellow female student-athletes from LSU in NIL deals through her network.

