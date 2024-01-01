Olivia Dunne's love letter to 2023 through 12 stunning photos

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne bid goodbye to the 2023 year with memories that encapsulated her year. Dunne, who boasts an immense following on social media, took to Instagram and shared her 2023 memories in a collage that had 12 photos in it.

The collage included photos of her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, and her pet, Baby Roux. Apart from this, it included her posing with celebrities like former boxer Mike Tyson and former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski.

The collage also included a photo of Dunne with her Louisiana State University (LSU) Tigers gymnastics colleagues. The few remaining were of her attending baseball games and vacation trips.

"2023, I loved you," she wrote in her story.

Check out Olivia Dunne's love letter to 2023:

Olivia Dunne Instagram story

Olivia Dunne is now a millionaire

The 21-year-old is a prominent gymnast for LSU who has competed at national and international levels in her career. Olivia Dunne greatly benefited after the NCAA allowed student-athletes to earn sponsorship deals. She got into an agreement with the talent agency WME, which represents stars like Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams.

She has endorsement deals with top fashion brands such as Forever 21, American Eagle, and Vuori. Aside from fashion, she also entered into agreements with GrubHub, Madden/EA Sports, TooFaced Cosmetics, and the Nate app, which helped her become a millionaire.

Due to her immense following (12.2 million followers) on social media, she also earns a lot through her posts. According to On3, she ranks third among all NCAA athletes in NIL earnings ($3.3 million), trailing only USC Trojans' Bronny James ($5.9 million) and Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders ($4 million).

Moreover, in April 2023, she became the cover model for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. As of now, her net worth stands at $3.3 million and it's only going to soar higher, given her stardom.

She is currently dating Paul Skenes, a former LSU pitcher who was picked first overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2023 MLB draft. She also has a pet named Baby Roux whom she adores a lot.

