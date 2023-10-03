When Olivia Dunne was only 20 years old, she established the Livvy Fund, a platform that allows contributors to offer monthly donations, ranging from $10 to $5,000, to support Tiger athletes.

"Hopefully this fund is part of my legacy," Olivia Dunne said in Full Send Podcast

The Livvy Fund aims to support and educate female athletes on personal branding and aid in developing partnerships.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dunne possesses a considerable social media following, surpassing 15 million followers throughout her diverse social media platforms. She has 7 million followers on TikTok, 4.4 million on Instagram and others. Furthermore, it has been reported by On3 that she earns $3.5 million through endorsement agreements.

“As a female student-athlete, I have been fortunate enough to build a strong social media following and establish valuable brand partnerships that have launched my career in ways I couldn’t imagine.” She said (via USA Today)

Despite her young age, Olivia Dunne has achieved significant professional accomplishments and demonstrated a deep dedication to society by supporting female athletes with exceptional abilities who encounter financial difficulties.

"I am excited to build on this momentum by leveraging my connections and sharing my knowledge in the NIL space to create more opportunities for LSU female-student athletes, while emphasizing the importance of bringing NIL funds to women in college sports,” Dunne said.

Olivia Dunne's goal extends beyond individual success;

“The collectives mostly go to the men’s sports here at LSU and I just want to fight for equal NIL opportunities,” Dunne told Sports Illustrated.

Despite all the technological advancements and automation, women still face obstacles. Olivia was proactive in creating a dedicated fund that would provide assistance exclusively to the athletes of the Tiger team.

“It’s very important to help educate other student athletes here at LSU on how to be a savvy businesswoman and how to partner with brands," she added.

Olivia Dunne on her Instagram @livvydunne

Olivia Dunne Income

According to the On3 tracker, the LSU gymnast is the highest-paid athlete in the NCAA among females. Based on the information provided, she approximately earns $3.5 million annually from her NIL deals. The statement made during a "Full Send" Podcast confirmed her earnings of $500,000 from a single post.

“What I love with certain brands is getting long-term brand deals," she said (via Full Send Podcast)

During the podcast, which aired on June 29th, Dunne discussed her endorsement preferences.

“Those are probably the best because you build a relationship with the brand and they want you year after year," she added.

Olivia Dunne shares that she believes more in long-term endorsements as it becomes easy to connect with the audience and resonate with them. Dunne is a visionary and it is her strategies that have made her the highest-earning NCAA female athlete.