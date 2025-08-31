"Real death valley came & took over": Garrett Nussmeier's fiancée Ella clowns Clemson for choke job after LSU's sensational 17-10 win

Garrett Nussmeier kicked off his debut as the starting quarterback of the LSU Tigers with a victory against the Clemson Tigers on the road. The quarterback completed 28 of 38 passes attempted for 230 yards and one passing touchdown to help his team to a 17-10 victory.
After the showdown, Nussmeier's fiancée, Ella Sprinfield, clowned Dabo Swinney's team for losing at home. On her Instagram story, she shared a clip of LSU fans celebrating their season-opening victory against Clemson.
Ella accompanied the clip with a caption that read:
"The real Death Valley took came and took over."
Garrett Nussmeier got engaged to Ella Sprinfield in July. They made the announcement public with stories on Instagram where she flaunted the engagement ring.
Nussmeier has been a part of LSU since 2021. After spending the first three seasons as a backup option on the depth chart, he took over as the QB1 last season. He helped Brian Kelly's team to a 9-4 campaign and a Texas Bowl victory over the Baylor Bears. The quarterback recorded 4,052 yards and 29 TDs passing for the team in 2024.
Clemson Tigers Fan? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.