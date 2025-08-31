"Real death valley came & took over": Garrett Nussmeier's fiancée Ella clowns Clemson for choke job after LSU's sensational 17-10 win

Garrett Nussmeier kicked off his debut as the starting quarterback of the LSU Tigers with a victory against the Clemson Tigers on the road. The quarterback completed 28 of 38 passes attempted for 230 yards and one passing touchdown to help his team to a 17-10 victory.

Ad

After the showdown, Nussmeier's fiancée, Ella Sprinfield, clowned Dabo Swinney's team for losing at home. On her Instagram story, she shared a clip of LSU fans celebrating their season-opening victory against Clemson.

Ella accompanied the clip with a caption that read:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The real Death Valley took came and took over."

Trending

Ella Springfield's IG story via @ella.springfield

Garrett Nussmeier got engaged to Ella Sprinfield in July. They made the announcement public with stories on Instagram where she flaunted the engagement ring.

Nussmeier has been a part of LSU since 2021. After spending the first three seasons as a backup option on the depth chart, he took over as the QB1 last season. He helped Brian Kelly's team to a 9-4 campaign and a Texas Bowl victory over the Baylor Bears. The quarterback recorded 4,052 yards and 29 TDs passing for the team in 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Clemson Tigers Fan? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.