"Real death valley came & took over": Garrett Nussmeier's fiancée Ella clowns Clemson for choke job after LSU's sensational 17-10 win

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 31, 2025 04:32 GMT
Garrett Nussmeier kicked off his debut as the starting quarterback of the LSU Tigers with a victory against the Clemson Tigers on the road. The quarterback completed 28 of 38 passes attempted for 230 yards and one passing touchdown to help his team to a 17-10 victory.

After the showdown, Nussmeier's fiancée, Ella Sprinfield, clowned Dabo Swinney's team for losing at home. On her Instagram story, she shared a clip of LSU fans celebrating their season-opening victory against Clemson.

Ella accompanied the clip with a caption that read:

"The real Death Valley took came and took over."
Ella Springfield's IG story via @ella.springfield

Garrett Nussmeier got engaged to Ella Sprinfield in July. They made the announcement public with stories on Instagram where she flaunted the engagement ring.

Nussmeier has been a part of LSU since 2021. After spending the first three seasons as a backup option on the depth chart, he took over as the QB1 last season. He helped Brian Kelly's team to a 9-4 campaign and a Texas Bowl victory over the Baylor Bears. The quarterback recorded 4,052 yards and 29 TDs passing for the team in 2024.

