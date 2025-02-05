"Real solid human": Fans amazed by Travis Hunter's brotherhood with Colorado standout

Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter credits Colorado standout Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig for playing a pivotal role in his development. Their bond, formed during their time together at Jackson State and Colorado, extends beyond the field, with Silmon-Craig serving as Hunter’s mentor.

Speaking on "The Travis Hunter Show" on Monday, Hunter called Silmon-Craig his "go-to person" after the unwavering support he received from him.

“My boy Cam. He took me under his wing,” Hunter said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I did pretty much everything,” he added. “How he prepared, how he studied the playbook, the eating, workout. That was my workout buddy for probably the last two years. Cam was definitely my go-to person. If I needed him, pick me up, take me to practice. He was always there.”

Trending

Fans were amazed by their brotherhood.

“Real solid human,” one said.

“Brotherhood!! I agree with Boog...Cam is definitely gonna be an asset and a pleasure to have...” another wrote.

“Keep that Brotherhood,” one fan wrote.

Screenshot via Instagram

“Cam seems like that guy,” another wrote.

“Shark Master Cam,” one wrote.

“Two great young men. Sko,” another wrote.

Screenshot, via Instagram

Hunter believes Silmon-Craig’s influence will continue shaping his career as he prepares for the 2025 NFL draft.

Travis Hunter and Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig set for 2025 NFL draft

Travis Hunter and Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig are gearing up for the 2025 NFL draft under the representation of Young Money APAA Sports. Silmon-Craig officially declared for the draft, while Hunter joined the agency in late December.

A key defensive leader, Silmon-Craig played 13 games in 2024 and wore the “L” jersey, marking him as a team leader.

He led the team with 93 total tackles, including 65 solo stops, 10 tackles for loss, six quarterback hurries, three pass breakups, two sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one interception.

His standout performance earned him invitations to the East-West Shrine Game and several Big 12 honors, including Coaches’ Honorable Mention, AP Second Team and CFN Third Team.

In 2023, Silmon-Craig started 10 of 12 games, recording 44 total tackles, 32 solo stops, two tackles for loss, one sack and three interceptions, tying for the team lead. Before transferring to Colorado, he played 25 games at Jackson State, where he tallied 111 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four sacks, five interceptions, 11 pass breakups, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Beyond his individual success, the connection between Silmon-Craig and Hunter has set the stage for both players to make an impact at the next level.

Also Read: Travis Hunter's mom drops 2-word message as Coach Prime shares details of heartwarming outing with his mom

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place