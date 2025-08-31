Reece Vander Zee injury update: Iowa HC Kirk Ferentz shares latest on WR setback

Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Reece Vander Zee was unable to play in the season-opening 34-7 win against Albany. Vander Zee was listed as the WR2 for the Hawkeyes, but plans changed.

After the game, Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz gave an update on when he expects to see Vander Zee return.

“I imagine a couple weeks here," Ferentz said. "We’ll see. But again, anytime a player gets hurt -- Kamari (Moulton) seemed to be doing pretty good today, but Bryce (George), really, it’s his last year, and Reece was really disappointed, too, because he’s had a great camp and done a lot of good things. But he’ll be back. He’ll get back.”

Vander Zee was fine before this week. Then, on Tuesday, the wide receiver reportedly suffered an injury to his foot. Ferentz confirmed these reports after the game, saying:

"Yeah, shame on me for saying we’re pretty healthy on Tuesday, which we were at that time," the coach added. "And then - I mean, full detail is he was in the food line after practice and felt discomfort in his foot. I don’t know how long he’ll be out, but nobody saw it coming, including him."

Vander Zee is set to be out for at least a couple of weeks. He will miss next week's clash against No. 22 Iowa State, but he could make his return when the Hawkeyes begin their Big Ten Conference play.

Kirk Ferentz on the brink of history

Iowa cruised to a 34-7 win over Albany on Saturday. This win moves Kirk Ferentz level with legendary Ohio State coach Woody Hayes at 205 victories as the head of a Big Ten program.

Ferentz has been with the Hawkeyes since 1999, and while he has never turned them into a national contender, he has made them a consistent force in the Big Ten.

If the Hawkeyes defeat rivals Iowa State next weekend, Ferentz will become the winningest coach in Big Ten history.

