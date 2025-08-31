"Even Arch Manning would’ve had 400 yds, 4 TDS" - CFB fans unimpressed with Bryce Underwood after Michigan QB's debut vs. New Mexico

Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 recruit in the country, made his debut for Michigan on Saturday, leading the Wolverines to a 34-17 win over New Mexico. With this, he became just the fourth true freshman quarterback in Michigan history to start a season opener. Underwood finished the game completing 21 of 31 passes for 251 yards and one touchdown (a 17-yard throw to tight end Marlin Klein late in the first half).However, since New Mexico is not considered a highly competitive team, some fans were unimpressed with Underwood’s outing. Some compared him to Texas quarterback Arch Manning, who has immense expectations on him this season, while being projected as a Heisman contender.“Lmao. Not saying much. Even Arch would’ve had 400 yds and 4 TDS against that D,” a fan wrote.“Buckeye fan here. Everything they say about Arch needs to be said about Bryce. This kid is different. Unfortunately for me 😂,” one fan commented.“New Mexico. I wouldn’t say this is shining,” another fan said.More comments followed.“Tough test in Norman coming. Let’s see what the kid can do. He looked NFL ready against the Lobos but that might change quickly against Brett Venables and the Sooners,” a fan wrote.“New Mexico = 🧁,” a fan commented.“Don't let stats fool you. He had poise, and when momentum was moving in the other direction he took over. Very good FIRST showing. New Mexico is a solid group, likely a bowl team,” a fan wrote.How did New Mexico fare against Bryce Underwood and MichiganApart from Bryce Underwood, running back Justice Haynes also did well for Michigan. He rushed for 159 yards and scored three touchdowns. He broke off big runs of 56 and 5 yards in the first quarter. His 59-yard run in the fourth quarter set up his third score.Meanwhile, New Mexico kept the game close in the first half with a trick play that set up a touchdown pass from running back D.J. McKinney to Dorian Thomas. The Lobos also had a field goal off a Michigan fumble, cutting the lead to 17-10.The team got within 10 points again in the third quarter, but the comeback effort was ended by two interceptions thrown by quarterback Jack Layne in the fourth. He completed 31 of 47 passes for 208 yards and one touchdown.Also Read: &quot;You don't want your QB doing that&quot;: Sherrone Moore sends blunt message to Bryce Underwood after Michigan QB's questionable play on debutTwo-time Super Bowl champion believes Bryce Underwood will &quot;transform&quot; Michigan&quot;A lot of expectation&quot;: Joel Klatt shares unfiltered opinion on Sherrone Moore naming Bryce Underwood Michigan's QB1