"You don't want your QB doing that": Sherrone Moore sends blunt message to Bryce Underwood after Michigan QB's questionable play on debut

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Aug 31, 2025 10:30 GMT
Bryce Underwood had a great debut as the starting quarterback of the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday. However, he also made an unpredictable play that left fans, including coach Sherrone Moore, concerned.

In the first quarter, during an RPO play, Underwood handed the ball over to Justice Haynes. He then made a block by putting his body on the line to help the running back score the team's second touchdown of the day.

Moore talked about this play from his quarterback in the post-game press conference. He sent a blunt message, asking Underwood not to make any more risky defensive plays.

"I said stop, don't do it," Moore said. "(It makes me cringe) a little bit. But, I mean, he loves it. He loves the game. He loves football. He loves the physicality. He's the first one when we're having our nine-on seven drill tackling, he's over there getting hype, rocking his har, music.
"So it does make you cringe when you don't want your quarterback doing that, but it kind of perks you up a little bit, understanding and knowing he loves that part of the game."
The quarterback ended the night completing 21 of 31 passes attempted. He also put up 251 yards and one passing touchdown to help Sherrone Moore's team secure a 34-17 victory over the New Mexico Lobos.

The former five-star recruit spent the offseason competing for the QB1 job alongside Jadyn Davis, Jake Garcia, Mikey Keene and Chase Herbstreit. Eventually, Moore placed his trust on Bryce Underwood to lead the team this season.

New Mexico HC Jason Eck shares thoughts on facing Bryce Underwood and the Wolverines

After a disappointing 5-7 record last year, New Mexico fired former coach Bronco Mendenhall and brought in Jason Eck as his replacement.

Eck's tenure with the team began with a loss to the Michigan Wolverines. Nevertheless, he heaped praise on Underwood's performance.

"He was awesome," Eck said in the post-game press conference. "I complimented him afterwards. ... maybe one day, I'll be telling my grandkds that I coached against Bryce Underwood."

The quarterback will have his first main test against the Oklahoma Sooners on Sept. 6 on the road. The game will be broadcast on ABC at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Edited by Bhargav
