Two-time Super Bowl champion believes Bryce Underwood will "transform" Michigan

Two-time Super Bowl champion Howard Griffith has high expectations for freshman Bryce Underwood. He has been named the Michigan Wolverines' starting quarterback despite arriving as a part of the 2025 recruiting class.On BIG Today, Griffith explained why he had such confidence in a freshman quarterback over experienced ones like Jadyn Davis and Mikey Keene. He stated that Bryce Underwood's discipline and mentality were similar to what we saw with Ohio State freshman star Jeremiah Smith last season.&quot;I remember the first time I saw Jeremiah Smith in the spring, right?&quot; Griffith said. &quot;It was clear that he was just different than everyone else around. And also what was clear is that his teammates had a great deal of respect for him. ... That same time of mentality and that same type of thing is what you saw when you watch Bryce work.&quot;I'm not by any means saying that he is going to have the type of impact that Jeremiah said. I'm not saying that. I'm saying that the talent level is there, the leadership is there, the work ethic is there. He's as good as he's going to want to be. ... If you're a Michigan fan, you're excited to have him under center. The games are gonna be tough, but he's a type of player that really is going to transform what this university and this offense has looked like in the last couple of years.&quot;Last season, the Wolverines split playing time between Alex Orji, Davis Warren and Jack Tuttle. They finished with an 8-5 record and a ReliaQuest Bowl victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide.Michigan HC Sherrone Moore opens up about his expectations from Bryce Underwood as QB1Sherrone Moore understands that Bryce Underwood lacks the experience to immediately make a difference during his freshman campaign.After naming him the starting quarterback on Monday, the Michigan coach came forward to talk about his honest expectations for the former five-star recruit.&quot;Bryce Underwood will be our starting quarterback,&quot; Moore said. &quot;He's earned the opportunity. It was not given to him. All the other quarterbacks had a really good camp as well.&quot;He's going to make mistakes, but that's what we're here for,&quot; Moore added. &quot;Coaches and players, we're all going to support him as he goes on this journey. And we go on this journey together, but he's earned that job.&quot;Michigan kicks things off in the Bryce Underwood era against New Mexico on Aug. 30.