  "Refs got paid from Vegas": CFB fans blast referees for "blatant rigging" after questionable ruling on Tennessee's final drive vs. Alabama

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 19, 2025 05:30 GMT
Tennessee v Alabama - Source: Getty
Fans were unhappy with the questionable ruling during the final drive of the showdown between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers. The commentators of the game said that the over/under bet for total points scored in this game was 60.5. Per FanDuel, coming into the game, the over/under odds were at 59.5

In the fourth quarter, running back Daniel Hill scored a four-yard rushing touchdown, followed by placekicker Conor Talty converting the extra point. This gave Alabama a 37-20 lead.

The Tennessee Volunteers created two scoring chances and had touched the end zone to make the score 37-26. However, the referees called back both touchdowns. During a third-and-goal play with just seconds left on the clock, the Volts ran the ball and touched the end zone. However, the referee decided to call back this play as well, negating the touchdown.

Thus, fans who bet on points scored over 59.5 blasted the referees for allegedly rigging the game.

Following this loss, the Tennessee Volunteers have put up a 5-2 record this season. Quarterback Joey Aguilar completed 28 of the 44 passes he attempted for 268 yards and one passing touchdown. On the other hand, Alabama QB Ty Simpson completed 19 of the 29 passes for 253 yards and two passing touchdowns.

Kalen DeBoer shares his thoughts after Alabama's victory over the Tennessee Volunteers

In the post-game press conference, DeBoer praised his players for being focused on each week's game and securing wins following their disappointing season-opening loss against Florida State.

He also stated that they will continue to build on this winning momentum to become a contender for the national championship this season.

"I think the biggest thing for our guys is just the way they are so committed to the process each and every week, and just see it, you can hear pads are popping at practice," DeBoer said. "They've got an edge to them still and haven't lost it since the beginning.
"That's hard to do, really hard to do, you know, as you go through the weeks. There's been enough reasons right, from, you know, different motivation factors to get up for games and our guys each and every week find a way to do it. So we've got to keep the pedal down. ... Really proud of the guys. They need to enjoy it tonight and just stay humble and hungry and keep charging ahead."
Alabama next take on the South Carolina Gamecocks on Oct.25. Can Kalen DeBoer help his team build on this six-game winning streak?

