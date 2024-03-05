"Reggie can’t get his [Heisman] trophy back?": Johnny Manziel calls out the NCAA for denying Reggie Bush his trophy in the new NIL landscape

Johnny Manziel has continued his push to see the reinstatement of Reggie Bush's Heisman Trophy. The former Texas A&M quarterback kickstarted a protest against the vacation of the award a few days ago and doesn't look to be backing down.

In his latest post on X, Manziel commented about how much the last two Heisman winners made last year and questioned why Bush couldn’t have his Heisman Trophy back. According to Johnny Manziel, Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels made a combined $12 million from NIL in 2023.

“The last two Heisman Trophy winners made a combined 12 million last year, but Reggie can’t get his trophy back?” Manziel posted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

Johnny Manziel to boycott the Heisman Trophy ceremony

Johnny Manziel last week announced his intention to skip the annual Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York until Reggie Bush's award is reinstated by the NCAA. The former Cleveland Browns quarterback wants to take the battle upon himself.

Manziel has always faulted the NCAA for taking away the award from Bush, contending that the governing body was wrong. His desire to see Bush's Heisman reinstated is strong, and this is ignited by the fact that he faced something similar with the NCAA but wasn't found guilty.

“After careful thought and consideration, I will be humbly removing myself from the Heisman trophy ceremony until Reggie Bush gets his trophy back,” Johnny Manziel wrote on X. “Doesn’t sit right with my morals and values that he can’t be on that stage with us every year. Reggie IS the Heisman trophy.

“You can back a brinks truck up to my house and I still will not attend the ceremony or do ANYTHING involved until Reggie’s trophy is back where it rightfully belongs. This is about doing what’s right for everyone involved. Reggie’s play on the field inspired me to be the football player that I am.”

Will other Heisman winners join Johnny Manziel?

This is one big question many enthusiasts of the college football landscape are asking. There's a belief that a good number of former Heisman Trophy winners are not happy with the treatment of Reggie Bush, which could lead to a joint protest.

There's a possibility that other former winners of the coveted award will team up with Manziel in the next couple of weeks. The former USC Trojans star and New Orleans Saints running back has voiced his interest in getting back his award, and the Heisman Trust is also ready to reinstate it if it is supported by the NCAA.