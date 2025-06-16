"Related to Kobe and still chasing bags" "Bean would've never let this happen": Fans go wild as Lakers legend's nephew gets linked with Oregon

Dan Lanning's Oregon, which is fresh off landing the commitment of 4-star wide receiver Messiah Hampton, is now setting itself up for another big recruit in five-star safety Jett Washington, who is LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's nephew.
On Sunday, On3's Steve Wiltfong typed up a prediction for Washington. Wiltfong pegged Oregon to be a prime winner in Washington's recruitment. The safety from the 2026 class is ranked No. 18 overall and No. 2 safety in the country by 247Sports.
After seeing this prediction, fans went wild with tweets ready to take jibes at the national championship-less Ducks going for NBA royalty Kobe Bryant's nephew.
“Bean would've never let this happen,” one fan commented while sharing a photo of Kobe showing off a USC Trojans football jersey.
"He’s related to Kobe and still chasing bags. Oregon doesn’t produce anyone," another fan wrote.
“0 nattys school btww lmaoo,” a fan added.
“Oregon has zero direction. They have no idea what they’re doing,” a fan commented
More fans joked about Washington's ranking, as one fan commented:
“When was he ever a 5 star? 😂”
“What 2-star UO target did you bump to a 5-star this time?,” another wrote.
“What 3-star are they interested in that’s getting the ratings boost?,” one fan said.
The Oregon Ducks are in good spot to recruit Jett Washington
Jett Washington was in Eugene earlier this month for an official visit. If the Ducks are able to land his commitment, Washington will join No. 1-ranked tight end Kendre Harrison.
Washington is an elite 6-foot-4.5, 200-pound safety from powerhouse Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV).
He's made 15+ visits across top programs, including Oregon, USC, Alabama, Texas A&M and Ohio State.
Apart from Ducks, who have an 88.0% chance to land his commitment as per On3, Alabama follows with a 4.1% chance, while UCLA, Ohio State and Texas A&M hold the chance with just over 1%.
Jett Washington’s recruitment is far from over, but the Ducks may have a leg up. His next moves (especially any summer commitments or fall visits) will be critical in determining whether he takes his talents to the Ducks, stays closer to home, or shocks everyone with a late pivot.
Fans can expect a decision timeline by early Signing Day 2025, if not sooner. Until then, Washington is a must-watch name in the 2026 cycle.
