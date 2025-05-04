“RELAX” “Hell nah”: CFB fans left stunned as Antonio Brown roasts $45M worth Deion Sanders on X

Antonio Brown is going after Deion Sanders yet again. After releasing a video of him working with Coach Prime's sons in 2019, the former wide receiver took a direct jab at the coach.
On Sunday, on his X account, Brown posted a picture of two meatballs and a sausage in marinara sauce and captioned his post:
"Deion Sanders' favorite pasta…".
Fans reacted to his post. Some asked AB to calm down in what seems like another unprovoked beef for the former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver.
"RELAX!" A fan tweeted.
"Hell nah bro," another fan tweeted.
"Too far," a fan tweeted.
Other fans asked Brown to look in the mirror and questioned why the former wide receiver keeps going after Deion Sanders, whose value is $45 million (per Celebrity Net Worth).
"You have terrible friends and family, otherwise they would take your phone away! Sad to see this side of you!" a fan tweeted.
"That man did nothing but show love to you," another fan tweeted.
"Don’t go full Kanye young man," another fan tweeted.
For the last couple of days, Brown has been firing shots at the Sanders family. Besides sharing the workout session videos, AB has shared what he claims are stories about Deion Sanders and his sons and previous trips, made fun of Shedeur Sanders' draft slide, and insulted the coach and his sons.
Deion Sanders has stayed calm after Antonio Brown's digs
Despite AB's provocations and constant attacks on Deion Sanders and his family, the Colorado Buffaloes head coach has kept his cool.
On Saturday, after the former wide receiver claimed Coach Prime used his name to push his sons, the coach posted a message of maturity and conciliation.
"@AB84 Love ya man & I appreciate u my brother," he tweeted. "I will never publicly or privately speak negatively on you man regardless of what's said. You KNOW I know u and I'm holding on & praying for the AB I know. Even when I played corner I ain't need no help. Lolol. Love ya 2 Life! PRIME."
Despite Sanders' response, Brown continues to attack him on social media. Former NFL cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones even entered the fray, trying to defend Sanders.
Pacman and Brown then started going at each other on X, with the social media platform eventually taking down Brown's main account for half a day. Suffice it to say, it wasn't enough time for Brown to get over his feud against Coach Prime, as he's kept posting attacks on the Hall of Fame cornerback.
