"Don’t say I’m ya dawg ever" - Antonio Brown drops truth bomb on Deion Sanders breaking his trust amid Twitter beef

Former NFL star Antonio Brown has stirred up some drama on X once again. He called out Deion Sanders and his sons, Shilo and Shedeur, on Saturday in multiple posts, which were pretty harsh digs. Brown shared old videos where Shilo could be seen struggling to guard him during workouts, claiming that Deion only brought him around to help his sons get better.

The 36-year-old also made fun of Shedeur for his dramatic slide in the NFL Draft, falling from a possible first-round pick to the fifth round. Despite the harsh words, Deion Sanders chose not to fight back. Instead, he shared a kind message, saying that he still supports Brown and will never speak badly about him. Deion ended his post by saying he’s praying for the AB he 'knows'.

On May 3, AB posted a long message on X in response, claiming that he helped Deion’s sons train for years without any gratitude from the Buffaloes coach. Brown even told a story about Deion removing a fishing hook from his toe during a trip.

The former Steelers WR wrote:

"2014 I went to Dallas to train at Deion's house with his son, Deion Jr."

"2017 Shilo came to Pittsburgh that summer—caught up in fights, trouble, and rapping. AB got the flight. Deion said to help."

"2020 Came to Dallas again, running routes with Shedeur and Shilo."

"Same trip— Out fishing with Deion, and one of his hooks 🪝 got stuck in my toe (man out here with no shoes on 🚤)."

"This man took the hook out my toe— With pliers. You never asked if I needed help. 🤬 And you damn sure never helped no one. Never even asked about my toe once. Til this day— I wonder 💭 where my toe went."

Antonio Brown accused Deion of never truly helping him and ended the post with, “Don’t ever say I’m your dawg,” tagging Deion.

It's pretty clear that Brown is willing to burn bridges with Sanders because of their history. But fans would await a response from Coach Prime, who has tried to be cordial for the most part.

Antonio Brown took a shot at Deion Sanders’ toe amputation

The jab was a part of the same beef where Antonio Brown kept tweeting about Deion Sanders by insulting Sanders and his sons, Shilo and Shedeur.

Things escalated further when Brown made a jab about Deion’s foot amputation, saying,

"Tell Deion get up on his good foot."

This angered former NFL player Adam "Pacman" Jones.

Pacman came to Deion’s defense with a fiery response, warning Brown not to speak on Deion or his family again. The online back-and-forth between the two quickly turned intense, with Antonio Brown later posting offensive comments that arguably crossed the line.

As a result, Elon Musk’s platform took action by locking his main account for half a day.

