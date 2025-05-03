"Thanks for all that hate": Antonio Brown fires back after sparking uproar over Deion Sanders and sons

Antonio Brown is back in the spotlight again for causing unnecessary drama. This time he went after Deion Sanders and his son, Shedeur Sanders, who was picked in the fifth round of the NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns last month.

Sanders was expected to be a first round pick going into the draft. So his slide to the fifth round caused a lot of debate in the football community. Meanwhile, Brown added to the drama by mocking Sanders in a rude social media post, dubbing Shedeur’s efforts to help the community in Cleveland as PR obligations to appease the management of his franchise.

Sanders surprised a group of scholar-athletes at John Marshall High School yesterday with a visit. Antonio Brown mocked the visit as a community outreach PR stunt that Sanders was obligated to do as a fifth round pick.

Deion Sanders, who usually stays calm in tough situations, didn’t respond with vitriol. Instead, he showed his support for Brown.

In a tweet posted today, he wrote:

"AB, Love ya man & I appreciate u my brother. I will never publicly or privately speak negatively on you man regardless of what’s said. You KNOW I know u, and I’m holding on & praying for the AB I know. Even when I played corner, I ain’t need no help. Lolol. Love ya 2 Life! PRIME."

In response, AB quote-tweeted Deion's post and wrote:

"Thanks for all that hate; thanks for all that fake sh*t. I forgot to say under pressure, I’m at my best…."

Brown also shared old videos of him training Shilo Sanders, and it looked like he was trying to make Shilo look bad on purpose. "Deion using me help his sorry a** sons," he captioned the post.

AB’s social media antics continue to grab headlines. Moreover, Brown continues to push his self-diagnosed CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy) narrative, frequently using the hashtag "CTESPN" in his posts.

Asante Samuel jumped into Antonio Brown-Deion Sanders saga

Former NFL CB, Asante Samuel didn’t hold back when he joined the fight between Antonio Brown and Deion Sanders. He called out Coach Prime for not retaliating to Brown's remarks, claiming that Sanders was too forgiving.

"Nah coach we give him too many passes… send it to me let me do the dirty work. Forget that ninja he “FLAW” Florida style 🤣" Samuel wrote.

Samuel argued that Antonio Brown was “babied” by Steelers coach Mike Tomlin early in his career, and that led to his bad behavior getting worse.

Samuel also said that Tomlin’s way of handling AB is why Brown’s problems are still going on today.

Looking back, Antonio Brown had a chaotic NFL career. He was drafted in 2010 in the sixth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

AB played for the Steelers from 2010 to 2018. Next, he briefly joined the Raiders in 2019 but never played a game. Thereafter, he had a one-game stint with the Patriots, and finally finished his career with the Buccaneers from 2020 to 2021.

But off the field, Brown often made headlines for the wrong reasons. He clashed with teammates, especially Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. He got released by the Raiders after several problems, and was cut by the Patriots after serious accusations.

