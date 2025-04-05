"Reminds me of Mike Evans": Fans go wild after Will Sheppard dominates at Colorado pro day

Colorado’s pro day was a success, thanks to strong showings by the athletes and a big turnout of scouts. Wide receiver Will Sheppard, who is 6-foot-2 and 196 pounds, had a memorable performance despite not being invited to the NFL Scouting Combine.
On Friday, Sheppard amazed everyone with a 40.5 inch vertical jump, which ranked among the top at the Combine. He made the jump as his teammates cheered him on.
Fans went wild after seeing Sheppard make the leap and reacted to the post.
“Omg 🔥🔥🔥 why they keep sleeping on Colorado let’s wake them up today😤,” a fan said.
At the 2014 NFL Scouting Combine, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans recorded a vertical jump of 37 inches while he stood at 6 feet 5 inches during his college career. In light of this, a fan wrote:
“So this basically shows if he was T-Mac, Tee Higgins or Mike Evans height he would most likely be able to clear the top of the whole dam thing geez 😬😳Talk about hops and jumping out the gym 🔥”
“Will gon be the biggest steal off the Colorado team in the draft. 🥷remind me of Mike Evans,” another fan commented.
“Welcome to an NFL roster,” a fan said.
“YOU BETTER LET THEM KNOW WILL ❕❕ All DEM BOYS LEGENDARY🙌🏿❣️BUFF NATION STAND UP SKOOOO BUFFS 🦬 NEXT LEVEL,” another fan chimed in.
“WILL IS WILLING ❤️❤️❤️,” a fan wrote.
Sheppard also did a broad jump of 10 feet, 11 inches.
Colorado safety Shilo Sanders at pro day
Shilo Sanders took part in the Buffaloes’ pro day, running the 40-yard dash in times of 4.59 and 4.52 seconds. While these times are good, his goal was to run a 4.4. Sanders, in his Colorado career, returned a pick-six for a touchdown, reaching a top speed of 21.5 miles per hour, which shows he has the speed to possibly run a 4.4 in the 40-yard dash.
Representatives from the top three teams in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants, were all in attendance.
