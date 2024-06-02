REPORT: Florida HC Billy Napier taps top-ranked Bedell Firm for defense in Jaden Rashada lawsuit

There has been a new development in the Billy Napiers and Jaden Rashada lawsuit. Florida HC hired the Bedell Firm, one of the State of Florida's oldest law firms, as 247 Sports.

Rashada filed a lawsuit against Napier for a failed NIL deal valued at $13.8 million. Allegedly, the Florida HC and others lured him to sign a deal to join the Gators without intending to compensate him fully.

Therefore, to fight against those claims, Napiers hired the Bedell Firm, which comprises Devault, Pillans, & Coxe. Billy Napier and the former NIL Director, Marcus Castro-Walker, signed a waiver that they did not need to be served as they already had the suit.

Hugh Hathcock, who is named the booster, was served a copy of the lawsuit in Destin. His employee also received a serve at a Tallahassee address.

Florida AD Scott Stricklin backs up Billy Napiers amid the Jaden Rashada lawsuit

When Billy Napiers was asked his opinions about the lawsuit that was filed against him and the booster, the HC appeared confident and calm about the situation.

“Look, it's important for everybody to understand, I can't comment due to the litigation. But I do have confidence in our legal team. I’m comfortable with my actions and I’m thankful for the university’s support,” he told reporters.

It was after Napiers' statement that the Florida Gators' athletic director, Scott Stricklin, publicly took the side of the head coach of the football team. Stricklin was asked his thoughts on Napiers' statements by Trey Wallace of the OutKick.

“I’ve got a tremendous amount of trust in Billy. Not only who he is as a person, but how he conducts himself, how he treats other people,” Stricklin said about the Gators HC.

As the legal proceedings unfold, the athletic director's support signals that the Florida Gators are prepared to defend against the lawsuit's allegations vigorously.