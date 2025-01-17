Report suggest Bill Belichick and Urban Meyer join documentary project with other football legends

Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday after a stellar career that involves three national titles with both the Buckeyes and the talented Florida Gators team of the late 2000s. Also elected in the same HoF class was former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban.

Off the gridiron, on Friday, "Deadline" reported that Meyer would make an appearance on a documentary titled "The Object of the Game" which follows the story of renowned high school coach Chuck Kyle alongside other football legends like North Carolina coach Bill Belichick, Sean McVay, Tony Romo, Tony Dungy and Mike Tomlin.

Kyle won a record 11 OHSAA State Championships and four national titles at Saint Ignatius High School, Ohio. He refused lucrative offers to coach elsewhere prompting his story to warrant a high-profile documentary.

The football legends feature in bits and pieces giving background information on coach Kyle throughout his storied career. The documentary is a "Zodiac Features" production involving directors Matt Waldeck and Ben Hecht.

Urban Meyer on his induction into College Football HoF

After the announcement of his impending induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, Urban Meyer spoke to the "Columbus Dispatch" and revealed his excitement at being included among the greats of the game.

“I was one of those young guys that, even when people had a lot of other interests, mine was really college football,” Meyer said. “I grew up in the shadow of the Ten-Year War with Bo Schembechler and Woody Hayes and all those great players. As a guy that is a true historian of the game, it's a great honor and one that I'll cherish the rest of my life.”

Meyer praised fellow HoF inductee Nick Saban who won seven national championships in his career.

“Obviously, we coached against each other several times, and I admire coach Saban,” Meyer said. “We’re friends. I just saw him the other day. I admire him as a competitor, admire him as a coach. It’s just a great honor.”

Despite being mostly known for his storied career at Florida, Urban Meyer compiled a winning percentage of .854 during his coaching career which included stints at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State. His three national titles were accompanied by seven conference championships and 12 wins in 15 bowl games in his career finishing with a 187-32 record.

