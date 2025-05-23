Reporter Pablo Torre retraces Jordon Hudson-Bill Belichick’s viral Ring video

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick's relationship with 24-year-old Jordon Hudson has been under scrutiny in the football world in recent weeks. The couple has been facing criticism since late April when Hudson stopped Belichick from answering a question about how they met in a CBS Mornings interview he was doing to promote his new book, "The Art of Winning."

This is not the first time an interesting clip from Bill Belichick's personal life surfaced in recent years. In November 2023, a video from a Ring camera of Belichick leaving an Airbnb shirtless was leaked. There has been speculation that Belichick and Hudson spent the night there during the early days of their relationship.

On Thursday, reporter Pablo Torre revealed that he retraced Belichick's footsteps on the latest episode of "Pablo Torre Finds Out."

"What happened with this video was there had been a flood of questions but no one had ever discovered the truth of where this video comes from, until now. Because here is the other video."

Torre then showed another video of Bill Belichick leaving the building, this time carrying a satchel and water bottle.

"He has a satchel. He's very shirtless. He's holding one of those steel (water bottles). At this point, I decided to take a trip."

Torre then revealed a video of him at the same Airbnb with footage from the Ring camera at the same angle. He walked out of the building in the same manner as Belichick (except he was wearing a shirt) and walked down the stairs before turning around and waving at the camera.

Pablo Torre discusses the Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson relationship

As a reporter who often covers various aspects of pop culture, Pablo Torre has become acutely familiar with Bill Belichick's relationship with Jordon Hudson. On Monday, he did a phone interview with Vanity Fair and spoke about the relationship, calling it "Shakespearan" when asked if shock is a factor for the public's fascination with it.

"Yes, because he was a character, and not merely a character, but one of the most sharply defined and consistent characters," Torre said. "And so the idea that the guy who all of us met and heard as he refused to talk to the press has wound up in this briar patch of his own devising is beyond cinematic. It’s Shakespearean. It is tragicomic."

Despite heavy criticism online, the couple has remained strong, at least publicly. It will be interesting if it continues to be as public as it has been when the college football season starts.

