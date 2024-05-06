What was Tom Brady's Bill Belichick Ring camera joke all about? 7x Super Bowl champ takes aim at former HC

A Ring doorbell, which generally records all activity it picks up, caught Bill Belichick exiting someone's home without a shirt on. Apart from the fact that the short video showed the former New England Patriots head coach leaving someone's house without a shirt, there's no other context available.

The tweet with the video was posted on Nov. 9 but the footage had no timestamp or date. It's unclear when the incident happened, but it's clear that Belichick was still employed by the Patriots when the video surfaced online.

Speculation ensued after the video was posted, but additional info hasn't been found until now. The video is also not of the highest resolution, but it does appear to be Belichick or at least someone who looks similar to the legendary coach.

That didn't stop Tom Brady from bringing it up at the roast he was involved in on Netflix, which aired on Sunday. Via Mass Live, the former quarterback said:

“Everybody asks me which ring is my favorite. I used to say ‘the next one.’ But now that I’m retired, my favorite Ring is the camera that caught Coach Belichick slinking out of that poor girl’s house at 6 a.m. a few months ago... hey, you’ve still got it! Respect, baby.”

That drew some laughter from the crowd at Netflix's event.

Tom Brady trolls Bill Belichick in roast

The roasting did not stop there as Tom Brady kept going in on the former New England Patriots head coach. Brady said that the decision to go with him and not Drew Bledsoe over two decades ago was one any coach could've made.

Tom Brady roasted Bill Belichick

He jokingly admitted that the dynasty was all down to Bill Belichick's coaching:

“I mean, you had to choose between an aging, injured, overpaid Drew Bledsoe and a young, healthy, minimum-wage superstar. I could have gotten a (expletive) coach from Foxboro (expletive) high school to make that decision."

He doubled down, asking his former coach if he'd been able to win even a single Super Bowl without Brady after he left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

“I’ve been out of the game for a minute so I’m curious, how many Super Bowl rings have you won since I left? Maybe it’s not just the guy on the sideline. When I go to the Indy 500 I don’t ask the winning driver, ‘Hey, who gassed up your car?’”

Brady was referring to the never-ending debate over who was more responsible for the Patriots dynasty. The quarterback seems to believe one party was a little more the reason than the other.

