Why was Kim Kardashian booed during Tom Brady's roast on Netflix? Exploring reasons for fans' animosity

Tom Brady's Netflix roast was, by all accounts, a great one.

Various personalities, from his former New England Patriots cohorts Bill Belichick, Drew Bledsoe, Randy Moss, Rob Gronkowski, and Julian Edelman, to comedians Kevin Hart and Jeff Ross, had plenty of funny things to say about the legendary quarterback. They were met with thunderous laughs and applause.

Not all guests were treated similarly, however. One person who got the opposite treatment was Kim Kardashian.

Why was Kim Kardashian booed at Tom Brady's Netflix roast?

When it was the socialite's turn to take the stage, boos could be heard in the distance to the point that Hart had to try to pacify them as she tried to get her thoughts together:

So what happened?

She already has a sizable hatedom outside the NFL, as many believe that she became famous for no meaningful reason. Within the NFL, meanwhile, some resent her relationship with former Heisman winner Reggie Bush, which fans believe overshadowed his playing career. Not to mention the Tom Brady dating rumors that ultimately amounted to nothing.

Furthermore, her segment in the roast shows a seeming lack of authenticity. Right from the start, as the crowd boos, she shows no effort to fight through the reaction, instead needs someone else to handle it. And when she does speak, she sounds robotic, not conveying genuine humor.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy compared it to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell when the Patriots won the Super Bowl.

What did Kim Kardashian say during Tom Brady's roast?

First, she Kim Kardashian the dating rumors:

“I’m really here tonight for Tom. I wasn’t going to come tonight, but since I’m not here as Tom’s date, there’s still a good chance I might.”

Then she compared Brady to her stepparent Caitlyn (formerly Bruce):

“An ex-athlete, high cheekbones, silky hair… You remind me too much of my stepdad now.”

Soon, a meme titled “the evolution of Tom Brady” appeared, to which she said:

“I know the transition from the NFL must’ve been really hard, but I think my stepdad is a great example for you. She’s one of the best athletes in the world, who proved you could do anything in this next chapter in your life. You can become a commentator, a far-right Republica, or even a strong, confident woman.”

The segment closed with an allusion to the late OJ Simpson and his legal troubles (Kardashian’s father Robert was the Hall of Famer’s defense attorney during his murder trial).