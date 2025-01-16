Reports suggest Coach Prime likely to accept Jerry Jones’ offer if there was one on the table

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders (aka Coach Prime) has been in the news a lot lately. He led his team to a successful season that nearly resulted in an appearance in the Big 12 Championship Game and College Football Playoff.

However, that has not stopped rumors from spreading that he could leave the Buffaloes for an NFL job.

NFL insider Ed Werder reported on Thursday morning that if Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones were to make an offer to Coach Prime, he would almost certainly accept it.

"Regarding Deion Sanders: I’m being told that he would almost certainly accept if Jerry Jones offers to make him the next Cowboys head coach, that those around him are encouraging him to pursue it and that Jones is enamored with the idea."

Deion Sanders has a connection to the Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones. Before he was known as Coach Prime, Deion Sanders was a star football player in the NFL. He played for the Cowboys from 1995 to 1999, winning a Super Bowl in the 1995 season.

Coach Prime has stated on several occasions that he is happy in Colorado

Even while the regular season was still in progress, there were rumors that Coach Prime would leave the Colorado Buffaloes in the off-season for the NFL.

Many analysts pointed to the fact that his two sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, were leaving the team to enter the 2025 NFL draft. As a result, many pundits believed that he would no longer be interested in coaching the team.

However, Deion Sanders has stated on several occasions that he has no interest in leaving the Buffaloes. He has stated that he is happy where he is. Sanders first talked about this at a press conference in November.

"I'm happy where I am, man," Sanders said. "I've got a kickstand down. You know what a kickstand is? That means I'm resting. I'm good, I'm happy, I'm excited. I'm enthusiastic about where I am. I love it here, truly do. We ain't going nowhere. We're about to get comfortable."

If it is true that Deion Sanders would take the Cowboys' job if it is offered to him, it is a direct contradiction of what he has been saying for months.

However, it is important to note that the Cowboys have not extended an offer for Deion Sanders to become their next coach. The report only says that he would accept it if it is offered.

