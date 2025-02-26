"Retired from NFL, to go into coaching": Penn State fans fired up after James Franklin makes major addition to coaching roster

James Franklin had a successful 2024 season with the Penn State Nittany Lions. They qualified for the 12-team College Football Playoff and made it to the Orange Bowl semifinal. Unfortunately, their quest for a natty ended with a 27-24 loss to Notre Dame while recording a 13-3 record for the season.

Franklin is now looking to continue with this momentum by revamping his coaching staff and roster. On Tuesday, the team announced the hiring of ex-NFL QB Trace McSorley to the staff as an assistant quarterbacks coach.

McSorley played under Franklin at Penn State (2015-2018). He ranks second all-time in school history in passing yards 9,899 as well as touchdowns (77).

McSorley had been around the NFL since 2019, when he was drafted in the sixth round by the Baltimore Ravens. He was a part of the Washington Commanders last season before being released in August 2024.

Fans took to social media to react and share their thoughts and opinions on this new hire by James Franklin.

One fan was fascinated with this hire.

"Wow! Retired from the NFL, to go into coaching."

Another fan has high expectations from McSorley.

"He's back! Just a kid from Briarwood! Hopefull he shows Drew Allar how to throw it on a dime!!"

This fan was pumped that the former Penn State star has returned.

"T-Mac is back! #WeAre"

Another fan stated that this hire will help improve Penn State's offense.

"The GOAT is back where he belongs. Let's get this offense rolling!"

One fan congratulated Trace McSorley on his new journey.

"Congratulations coach"

This fan stated that James Frankin made the right decision in hiring McSorley.

"Home run hire"

James Franklin sheds light on the hiring process of Jim Knowles

The Nittany Lions moved quickly to revamp their coaching staff this offseason. And one of the biggest hires was Ohio State's DC Jim Knowles. He just won the 2024 national championship with the Buckeyes before joining their rivals.

During the Winter Press conference on February 13, Franklin shed light on the hiring process of Knowles. He stated that they already built a connection previously due to an open position on the team. This familiarity helped them close out a deal quickly.

"Time, it happened pretty quickly.... What I think helped with this is we spoke a couple of years back when the position was open, so that helped...We already had pretty good familiarity with each other. We were able to start conversations after the national championship game, obviously, and it went quickly," James Franklin said. (TS- 4:40 onwards)

James Franklin proved last season that the Nittany Lions have what it takes to be natty contenders. It will be interesting to see if they can go all the way in the playoffs to lift their first trophy since 1986.

