REVISIT: Former Alabama QB A.J. McCarron’s wife Katherine Webb’s viral picture from 2013 BCS National Champtionship Game

A.J. McCarron was a star quarterback for the Alabama Crimson Tide from 2009 to 2013. He is also the only shot-caller who won consecutive BCS National Championship Games, with victories in the 2012 and 2013 seasons.

It would be an understatement to say that the second victory did not catapult him and his then-girlfriend, Katherine Webb, into the national spotlight.

Their romance has caught the eyes of many beholders ever since the former Miss Alabama went viral during the 2013 BCS National Championship Game. At one point in the game, she attracted the media's attention when the cameraman panned to her.

Her sophisticated appearance made her instantly popular, notably catching the attention of ESPN announcer Brent Musburger. As per PEOPLE, he mentioned her during the broadcast informing the audience that she was A.J. McCarron's girlfriend and remarking that she was "a beautiful woman."

Soon after their viral debut as a couple, the two focused on advancing their careers while also maintaining their relationship. McCarron became an NFL QB and Webb secured a football-themed feature in the "Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit" spread.

Know more about A.J. McCarron and Katherine Webb’s relationship

After dating for two years, the former Cincinnati Bengals QB proposed to Webb in 2014 with a custom diamond engagement ring.

Four months after the proposal, they tied the knot in Orange Beach, Alabama. Katherine Webb had ten bridesmaids for the ceremony, which took place at the United Methodist Church.

The couple became parents to their first son, Raymond Anthony McCarron III, on May 24, 2016, whom they nicknamed Tripp. They welcomed their second child, Cash Carter, in August 2018, and their third child, Gynnar Cruz, in 2021.

McCarron played as the backup quarterback in the NFL for five different teams and left the league in 2022 to get drafted by the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL, which has since been rebranded as the UFL.

A.J. McCarron played against the Birmingham Stallions in front of UFL’s largest crowd of 14,056 fans on Saturday.