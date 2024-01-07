"Right where we hoped we would be" - Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh expressed excitement in competing in the national championship game

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh disclosed that his team is happy to be competing for the national championship after arriving in Houston on Friday afternoon. The Wolverines saw off SEC champion Alabama in the Rose Bowl to secure a spot in the title game.

Having missed out on the title game in the last two seasons, the Wolverines are now set to face Pac-12 champion Washington, who defeated Texas in the Sugar Bowl on Monday. Speaking after his team landed in Houston, Jim Harbaugh noted that his team hoped to be here.

“Excited to be here,” Jim Harbaugh said. “Tremendous. Exactly where we wanted to be. Right where we hoped we would be. Our guys have worked so hard to get here. “A few things to clean up. We’re in a good place and very excited to be here.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Jim Harbaugh praises Washington ahead of championship game

Ahead of the national title game between Michigan and Washington, Harbaugh has commended the Huskies for their impressive performance this season. Like the Wolverines, the Huskies remain unbeaten this season, showcasing their resilience against many opponents.

Harbaugh appreciated how the Huskies have played all season, noting the team has no obvious weakness. He also praised the team’s brilliant personnel on offense and believed that it's going to be a great game.

“They’ve taken on all comers and come out on top every single week,” Harbaugh said. “I can see why. It’s a thorough ball team, really good in all spots.”

“Really no weaknesses. Great play in the lines, great play in the quarterback position, great receiving corps, really athletic on the back end. It’s a great matchup. We’re getting ready for it the best we can. To be the best you gotta beat the best.”

Will Jim Harbaugh leave Michigan after the title game?

Jim Harbaugh's future at Michigan has become a prominent topic of discussion among fans in the lead-up to the upcoming national championship game. The coach continues to generate interest from the NFL, which could push him out of the college football landscape.

When questioned about his future ahead of the championship game against Washington, Harbaugh mentioned that he will address discussions about his future with the Michigan administration in the coming week.

It remains unknown whether the coach will reach an agreement with the Wolverines amid the ongoing sign-stealing investigation.