Riley Leonard flexes bible-inspired wristband after Notre Dame takes lead with his first TD score in CFP natty

Riley Leonard has started the national championship game firing on all cylinders. In Notre Dame's first offensive drive of the game against Ohio State, Leonard led them 75 yards in offense through 18 plays.

At the end of it, he scored their first touchdown of the night, on a one-yard carry. Immediately after scoring, Leonard pointed to his wristbands which have the following quote of scripture on them:

"Whoever exalts himself will be humbled, and whoever humbles himself will be exalted"

The quote comes from Matthew 23:12. Riley Leonard is known for being a committed Christian, and this gesture just reaffirms it.

The initial touchdown put Notre Dame in front 7-0, but the status quo was quickly restored as the Buckeyes opening offensive drive was equally as successful. It ended with Will Howard passing to Jeremiah Smith for an eight-yard touchdown pass.

Riley Leonard's pastor speaks to the player's humility

Ryan Smith was the student pastor at First Baptist Church in Fairhope, an organization in which Leonard actively participated as a high schooler. According to Smith, what most impressed him about Leonard was his ability to humbly deal with defeat:

“Just the most humble kid you’ve ever met... He’s standing outside the bus telling everybody to pick their head up. Come on, we’re going to do it next week,” Smith said per the Baptist Press.

As Riley Leonard has grown, it seems that his faith has remained one of his guiding principles. In a December article for The Players’ Tribune, Leonard himself explained how his faith has guided him in his college career:

“Is really what’s guided me as a person for a long time — both on the football field and off of it... I started diving into the Bible and learning all these valuable lessons, one of the biggest lessons was how nobody is greater than anybody...

"But you’re not, one of my favorite Bible verses, Matthew 23:12, it says: ‘Those who exalt themselves or praise themselves will be humbled, but those who humble themselves will be praised.’ I wear those words on my wrist every game.”

In the same article, he went on to express his fondness for Notre Dame, stating that "Rudy" was always his favorite film as a kid.

During a quarter and a half of the title game, he has recorded 39 passing yards, and 34 rushing yards with one rushing touchdown for the school of his dreams.

If Notre Dame wants to have a chance to win, they will need him to repeat the level of performance of their first drive.

