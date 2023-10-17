Riley Leonard injury update: Will the Duke QB play against FSU?

Duke Blue Devils starting quarterback Riley Leonard has been dealing with an ankle injury.

Leonard left Duke's Week 5 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish back on Sept. 30. The dual-threat quarterback went down with an injury on the final play of the game after being sacked. He was seen using crutches to get back to the tunnel.

Since the injury, Leonard missed Duke's 24-3 win over NC State, which took place two weeks later as the Blue Devils had a bye.

Now, ahead of Duke's Week 8 game on the road against Florida State, Leonard is considered day-to-day. His status for the game on Saturday is very much up in the air, as per head coach Mike Elko.

“An injury update, just to stop you guys from asking, Riley’s dealing with an ankle, "Elko said on Monday. "He’s day-to-day. He’s recovering. He’s making really, really strong progress,” Elko told the media last week. “He was out, moving around, throwing the ball this morning. We’ll see what happens this weekend, but I do think the outlook for him is really positive for the rest of the season. So we’ll see when we can get him back. We’ll just list him as day-to-day for now.”

With Riley Leonard out, Henry Belin IV started at quarterback for Duke. In the win over NC State, Belin IV went 4-12 for 107 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

If Leonard can't go on Saturday, Belin IV will be back in line to start. However, FSU head coach Mike Norvell told the media on Monday they are preparing for Leonard to start the game, but he doesn't think Duke will announce anything until Saturday.

Riley Leonard's season stats

Riley Leonard has started 19 games in his career at Duke going 13-6 over three seasons.

Leonard is 4-1 as the starting quarterback this season going 79-for-126 for 912 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. He's currently in his second season as Duke's starting quarterback.

