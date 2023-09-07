Who is Duke's starting QB? Exploring the QB depth chart of the ACC's newfound powerhouse

Duke stunned the nation on Monday night, convincingly beating the No. 9 Clemson Tigers 28-7.

Dabo Swinney's players looked lost at times during the encounter, committing several mistakes that cost them the victory.

The Blue Devils were rewarded for their efforts in the AP Poll on Tuesday, going from being unranked to No. 21 in the nation. The victory was a historic one for the Durham school, being their first against a Top 10 team since the 1989 season and the first one ever over a Top 25 school in their season opener.

Who is the Duke starting QB this season?

Riley Leonard was an almost complete unknown before the season started. Midway through the game, one of the ESPN sportscasters commented that he bumped into the young signal-caller before the game and mentioned to him that the audience for the game would probably go into the 10 million. At a loss and looking worried, Leonard could only burp out "Really? That many?"

Images of the signal-caller asking one of his professors for a paper extension, due the day of the game, were all over the internet after the stunning victory. However, The Athletic podcast ¨Until Saturday¨ reported that the player didn't get an extension.

Leonard showed ability as a dual-threat QB during the game, throwing for 175 yards and running for 98 yards with one touchdown. While his aerial numbers weren't anything to be amazed by, his ability to run and manage the game was outstanding.

Leonard is a junior in his third season with the Blue Devils. While he barely played in his freshman season, he led Duke to a 9-4 season while throwing for 2,967 yards with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions as a sophomore. He completed 63.8% of his passes and had a passer rating of 141.1 last year.

He is also a running threat, having 699 rushing yards with 13 touchdowns last year.

Duke QB depth chart

Riley Leonard, Jr. Henry Belin IV, RS Fr. Grayson Loftis, Fr.

Duke's Week 2

The Blue Devils will face Lafayette in Week 2. The game will be played on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET at Wallace Wade Stadium in North Carolina. You can catch it on the ACC Network Extra.

