Riley Leonard opens up about possibility of Archie Manning texting him if Arch Manning featured in the national championship game

Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard led the Fighting Irish to the national championship game with a stellar performance against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 9. The Fighting Irish will face the Ohio State Buckeyes who beat the Texas Longhorns 28-14 in the Cotton Bowl Classic on Friday.

During Wednesday's segment of the "Rich Eisen Show," Leonard who has been texting with Archie Manning since the Sugar Bowl was asked whether the NFL legend would have still texted him had his grandson's Texas Longhorns made the national championship game (4:19).

"Yeah, I'm thinking he might have," Riley Leonard said. "He's been sending me pictures of me and Will Howard at the Manning Passing Camp for a while but I'm sure if it was his grandson it would be a little different."

The text referred to by the Fighting Irish QB in the show was showcased by NFL legend Eli Manning who posted a text on X from his father Archie Manning reminding him that Leonard and Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard were roommates during last year's Manning Passing Academy camp.

"Thank goodness my Dad writes his name after he sends me a text. -Eli," Eli Manning tweeted.

"FYI - Riley Leonard and Will Howard were roommates at Manning Passing Academy last summer! Archie," Archie Manning wrote in the text.

Riley Leonard and Will Howard gave similar quotes after reaching the national championship game

After Riley Leonard led the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to the national championship game with a win against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Orange Bowl, he thanked God in his postgame news conference.

"Shoot, I just started trusting in the Lord," Leonard said. "I said, 'Jesus, whatever your will is for my life, I trust it 100%. And I know that this offense and this team trusts in Jesus and his plan for the season."

Similarly, Ohio State quarterback Will Howard attributed his performance and the win against the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl to God during his postgame news conference.

"Man, first of all, God is good," Howard said. "And I gotta give all the thanks to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. And man, we wouldn't be here without these guys right in front of me and this coach beside me. I love this place man, I'm so glad I decided to come here, I'm just blessed man."

Apart from leading their teams to the national championship game a year after they were roommates at the Manning Passing Academy, Riley Leonard and Will Howard also seem to share the same values as shown by their respective postgame news conferences.

