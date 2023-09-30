Riley Leonard wearing "You s**k" band ahead of every game happens to be an unorthodox way of bringing him luck

The Duke Blue Devils have an outstanding quarterback in junior Riley Leonard, as he has been playing extremely well to begin the season.

However, he has a bit of an unorthodox way of motivating him and giving himself some luck. Sometimes some self-deprecation goes a long way, and he has done that with his wristband saying "you s**k" on it.

The origins of the same are from before Leonard had set foot inside the Duke campus. He was given all the praise in high school for his abilities on the football field and wanted to have an ego check.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

His mother decided to help him by saying "you s**k" to him before every game. She gave him a wristband that utters that two-word phrase. Riley Leonard wears the wristband every game and looks down at it to motivate himself.

Leonard spoke to ESPN about the wristband and how his teammates have even embraced it as a way to show that they need to constantly improve.

"All of us in this entire program carry a huge chip on our shoulder. We want to prove people wrong. I think it's a great message for our team." H/t Sporting News

Telling themselves that they s**k has helped them to get off to a blazing start, as they're 4-0 and ranked 17th in the nation and in reckoning for the College Football playoffs.

Does Riley Leonard deserve to be in the Heisman Trophy conversation right now?

Riley Leonard has played well this season and has been one of the biggest reasons for the Blue Devils being where they are. However, it seems a little early to put him in the conversation for the Heisman Trophy, as he does not yet have the flashy numbers needed to get national attention.

He has been doing pretty well under center for the Blue Devils, heading into his Week 5 matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Leonard is 67-of-99 (67.7 completion percentage) for 778 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

He has also been a threat in the rushing game, as he has 29 rushing attempts for 238 yards (8.2 yards per carry) with four rushing touchdowns. Leonard needs to have some crazy games to compete with some of the top Heisman Trophy candidates.