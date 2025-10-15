"Ripped our a** when we were in team meeting": Alabama star Kadyn Proctor reveals how Ty Simpson riled up players with fiery approach

By Geoff
Modified Oct 15, 2025 04:29 GMT
Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor (left) and Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (right) (Image Source: IMAGN)
Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor on Tuesday described how quarterback Ty Simpson fires up his teammates before each game. The junior offensive lineman spoke to the media ahead of the Crimson Tide's next game against Tennessee and disclosed how the 6-foot-2 signal caller motivates the team.

"He brings us with him as he wants to improve on his past game. He's just a great leader, speaks all the time," Proctor said. "Ripped our a** when we were in team meeting yesterday (Monday). So he knows how to get us riled up."
The position player understands his teammate's desire to be the best in the nation and noted that they need to step up to prove that Alabama remains a strong team in the SEC and the nation.

"We need to be better. We've still haven't played a full game as offensive linemen and quarterback is any position," he said. "We haven't played a shutout game which is hard to do but that's what it's expected of us in front."
However, the Martin, Tennessee, native has been sacked 12 times this year and eight of these hits occurred in the past two games against Vanderbilt and Missouri.

He'll need that wall from tackles like Proctor in their next game against Tennessee to avoid getting sacked multiple times for the third straight outing.

Ty Simpson's Alabama faces Tennessee in a possible SEC shootout

Ty Simpson and No. 6 Alabama (5-1, 3-0 in SEC) will have its hands full against No. 11 Tennessee (5-1, 2-1 in SEC) in their upcoming clash on Oct. 18 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The Crimson Tide has bounced back pretty well from its season-opening loss to Florida State, winning five straight games against UL Monroe (73-0), Wisconsin (38-14), Georgia (24-21), Vanderbilt (30-14) and Missouri (27-24).

They've defeated three straight SEC teams and will attempt to win four in a row against the Volunteers, who have been a well-oiled machine on offense this season thanks to Joey Aguilar's excellent playcalling at the middle.

Aguilar has passed for 1,680 yards with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He has been slick enough to escape defenders, as he has been sacked three times this year.

The quarterback has also used his feet to scramble when his passing targets aren't available. He rushed for 117 yards in 26 carries and has two touchdowns.

As a unit, Tennessee ranks third in the nation in points per game (48.2 ppg) and seventh in passing yards per game at 317.8 ypg. The Volunteers are 22nd in rushing yards with 210 ypg.

On the other hand, Alabama's defense won't be intimidated by Josh Heupel's offense. The Crimson Tide's defensive line is third in the nation in passing yards allowed at 136.5 ypg and No. 18 in overall yardage given up at 293.2 yards per outing. They're also 22nd in points allowed at 17.3 ppg.

