Joey Aguilar's GF Rylan Moffitt dons Tennessee colors as she takes a hilarious jab at Vols QB

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar's girlfriend, Rylan Moffitt, has been in full support of his significant other by wearing the team's colors in every game.Before the game against Arkansas on Saturday, Moffitt wore Tennessee's black and orange colors with Aguilar's number in front. She posed with her boyfriend for a pregame photo opportunity and posted it on Instagram.She also posted a caption to make fun of the senior quarterback, writing:&quot;Chat…..is joey good? #GBO&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs of this posting, Moffitt's post drew more than 6,700 likes and 99 comments.Aguilar did enough to lead the Volunteers to a 34-31 win over Arkansas to gain their fifth win in six games and 2-1 in the SEC. The senior quarterback completed 16 of 25 passes for 221 yards with one touchdown.The 6-foot-3 signal caller had his best rushing game this season, running for 59 yards in five attempts to help Tennessee gain more chances to score.Overall, Aguilar has completed 118 of 182 passes for 1,680 yards, with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has also recorded 117 rushing yards and two scores.Also Read: &quot;It’s clear who won the trade&quot;: Joey Aguilar's father shuts down beef rumors with Nico Iamaleava after viral offseason drama at TennesseeJoey Aguilar throws at least 200 yards for 30th straight gameTennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar has been a great example of consistency for Josh Heupel's team this season. And the Appalachian State transfer is proving to everyone that Heupel made the right decision in choosing him over Nico Iamaleava as its first-choice QB.The senior signal caller passed for 221 yards against Arkansas, marking it the 30th straight game he has thrown for at least 200 yards.It may have been his second-lowest production in passing for the Volunteers this season, but he proved to college football analysts and NFL scouts that he can also help the team using his legs.Aguilar's smarts have propelled Tennessee in the fight for the conference title. The Volunteers have won three straight games and 5-1 overall this season and were mired in a dogfight with Georgia before losing the SEC shootout 44-41 on Sept. 13.They'll be tested again on Oct. 18 against Alabama (5-1, 3-0 in SEC), and a win against the No. 6 Crimson Tide would give the No. 11 Volunteers a significant boost in their goal to earn another CFP appearance.Read More: PICS: Tennessee QB Joey Aguilar and GF Rylan give fans major couple goals with stunning photoshoot